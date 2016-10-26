Before & After: A Modern Kitchen With Industrial Details
Architect Wanda Ely shares how she transformed a kitchen and living room into a modern, functional space for a young family. See how she used warehouse-chic accessories to design a space perfect for hanging out and entertaining guests.
To create a large, open hub where the family could spend time together, Wanda removed the wall that divided the kitchen and living room, and switched the orientation of the two spaces. A sliding door at the back of the home offers much-needed natural light, as well as a nice view to the backyard. A large island grounds the kitchen, while tons of storage and counter space make the room functional for family meals and entertaining. Chevron-patterned reclaimed wood panels make a statement on the island and secondary pantry space, while a wall of cabinets and exposed brick continue into the living room, offering flow and additional storage.
Release Date: October 26, 2016
Featuring: Wanda Ely
