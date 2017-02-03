Montreal- and New York-based designer Garrow Kedigian is known for his fearless use of pattern and color. Tour inside his luxurious and layered Montreal home that will have you craving a fresh coat of paint.

Built in the 1920s by a British architect, Garrow’s home is inspired by terraced houses in London. The 5,500-square-foot space features a gracious living room with symmetrical black-framed windows, grand furniture, a fireplace and a geometric Greek key carpet. To enhance the beautiful architecture — thanks to high ceilings, wall panelling and crown molding — Garrow painted the walls in rich, saturated hues. The multi-purpose dining space is painted a deep teal, while a dining banquette with a modern glass-top table keeps the room airy and light. In the small, but efficient kitchen, black-painted cabinets and a mirrored backsplash add personality. Up the impressive staircase is a master suite, which has a regal four-poster canopy bed, and a charming sitting room. A hidden third floor houses Garrow’s “writing room” with chalk-panel walls, and a guest bedroom that plays with color.