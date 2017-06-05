A Fresh Take On Traditional Style
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
An industrial space becomes a warm and welcoming home.play next video now replay current video
Designer Emily Griffin takes a modern approach to traditional style in a young family’s home. See how she puts a contemporary spin on antiques, dark wood and classic design elements.
The home’s entryway welcomes with a patterned rug and repurposed chair, providing a taste of what’s to come. A piano room that doubles as a cocktail room is the perfect place for the family to entertain and play music. An old English pedestal table in the adjacent dining room offers contrast to a modern, high-lacquered walnut credenza, while a hand-painted treatment on the walls gives the effect of fallen leaves. Emily gave the kitchen a quick update with new pendant lights, drapes and kid-friendly chairs in the breakfast area. A palette of orange, wheat and grey hues warms up the family room. Upstairs, the luxurious principal bedroom features cherry-blossom wallpaper, a fireplace and a large silk rug underfoot.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: June 2, 2017
Featuring: Emily Griffin
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
June 05, 2017 at 9:43 pm, Camille Brooks said:
I love this! It’s so romantic and feminine
July 25, 2017 at 9:30 pm, click here said:
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in reality was a enjoyment account it. Look complicated to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we keep up a correspondence?