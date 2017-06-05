Designer Emily Griffin takes a modern approach to traditional style in a young family’s home. See how she puts a contemporary spin on antiques, dark wood and classic design elements.

The home’s entryway welcomes with a patterned rug and repurposed chair, providing a taste of what’s to come. A piano room that doubles as a cocktail room is the perfect place for the family to entertain and play music. An old English pedestal table in the adjacent dining room offers contrast to a modern, high-lacquered walnut credenza, while a hand-painted treatment on the walls gives the effect of fallen leaves. Emily gave the kitchen a quick update with new pendant lights, drapes and kid-friendly chairs in the breakfast area. A palette of orange, wheat and grey hues warms up the family room. Upstairs, the luxurious principal bedroom features cherry-blossom wallpaper, a fireplace and a large silk rug underfoot.