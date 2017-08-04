One Sofa, Six Looks
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
Tour an 1845 home in Caledon, Ontario.play next video now replay current video
Joel Bray shares six different ways to style a neutral sofa with throw pillows. Discover which suits your style, from bold and eclectic to quiet and elegant.
Learn more about these looks in our Makeovers 2013 special issue.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: March 25, 2013
Featuring: Joel Bray
1. Bold & eclectic: Sofa, coffee table, rug, gold tray, gold box, brass sculpture, solid turquoise pillow, green and white striped pillow, orange velvet pillow, green velvet with ribbon trim pillow, pink geometric patterned pillow, turquoise patterned pillow, Elte, (416) 785-7885 or Elte.com; leopard pillow, Tonic Living, (416) 699-9879 or Tonicliving.com; pink bargello crewelwork pillow, Artifacts, (416) 961-1058 or Artifactslifestyle.com; green cut-velvet pillow, brown and white geometric pillow, framed moth print, Boo Boo & Lefty, (416) 929-2223 or Boobooandlefty.com.
2. Tailored & streamlined: Linen lumbar pillow, Tonic Living, (416) 699-9879 or Tonicliving.com.
3. Charming & easy-going: 20" burlap box pillow, ChairTableLamp, (416) 934-1021; 10" x 16" pillow with single stripe, 16" x 20" vintage grain sack pillow, Love the Design, (416) 408-1727 or Lovethedesign.com; 18" sq. buttoned pillow, Peaks & Rafters, (647) 350-3500 or Peaksandrafters.com; 20" sq. red-stripped pillow, Elte, as above.
4. Globally inspired: 22" sq. and 8" x 22" antique carpet pillows, Kantelberg & Co., (416) 964-0192 or Kantelbergco.com; 17" sq. and 17" x 20" remnant-style patchwork pillows by Nadine Reid (far right, small pillow in back, second from left), Hollace Cluny, (416) 968-7894 or Hollacecluny.ca; 15" sq. vintage sari pillow, West Elm, Westelm.com.
5. Two colours: 26" sq. blue and white block-print pillow, Lucca, (416) 485-4999; 20" sq. green pillow, Peaks & Rafters, as above; 20" sq. geometric and circle block-print pillows, John Robshaw, Johnrobshaw.com.
6. Quiet & elegant: Herringbone pillows, Elte, as above; striped pillow, G.H. Johnson's, (416) 532-6700 or Ghjohnsontrading.com; cut velvet pillows, Boo Boo & Lefty, as above.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Lynda Reeves
DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO
Sheri Graham Delagran
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Jason Stickley
PRODUCER & STYLIST
Reiko Caron
EDITOR
Christopher Martone
WEB DEVELOPER
Michael Kadis
ONLINE DESIGNER
Gareth Adamson
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
August 04, 2017 at 10:05 pm, Susan said:
6 was perfect. I so want it. No contest.