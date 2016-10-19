Step inside designer Colette Varghese’s breathtaking family home, brimming with Parisian flair. See how she mixed modern and traditional style with French-inspired details to create a dream space for her family.

Colette wanted to highlight historical character and classicism but also bring in contemporary touches. A to-die-for La Cornue stove centers the kitchen, while a waterfall countertop topped with geometric Tom Dixon light fixtures in gold is another standout feature. The stained walnut wall, inspired by a cabinet in an antique home in France, houses two fridges and Colette’s collection of china. Walnut appears again in the comfy seating area across the kitchen, next to a modern stone fireplace. The living room features regal wall panels and molding inspired by the Dior store in Paris, as well as beautiful wallpaper and a wet bar for entertaining.