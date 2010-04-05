Project Runway Canada Winner Sunny Fong’s Apartment
Vawk fashion designer and Project Runway Canada Winner Sunny Fong shares his secrets on decorating a rental space for both work and living, as he prepares for Toronto Fashion Week.
Runtime: 4:43
Release Date: April 5, 2010
Featuring: Sunny Fong
Vawk By Sunny Fong vawkcollection.ca
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Lynda Reeves
DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO
Sheri Graham Delagran
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Jason Stickley
PRODUCER & STYLIST
Reiko Caron
EDITOR
Christopher Martone
WEB DEVELOPER
Michael Kadis
ONLINE DESIGNER
Gareth Adamson
