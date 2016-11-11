Celebrity chef Ricardo visits Lynda Reeves’ kitchen to prepare the delicious Chocolate Pudding Cake recipe from his brand new cookbook, Slower is Better. See how he uses a slow cooker to make the crowd-pleasing treat, and find out why it’s the perfect dessert to serve guests when entertaining. Watch the video to get step-by-step instructions, plus Ricardo’s expert tips on using a slow cooker. Get the recipe here.

