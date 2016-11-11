Chef Ricardo’s Easy Slow Cooker Chocolate Pudding Cake
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
See the stunning space inspired by a hotel in Turkey!play next video now replay current video
Celebrity chef Ricardo visits Lynda Reeves’ kitchen to prepare the delicious Chocolate Pudding Cake recipe from his brand new cookbook, Slower is Better. See how he uses a slow cooker to make the crowd-pleasing treat, and find out why it’s the perfect dessert to serve guests when entertaining. Watch the video to get step-by-step instructions, plus Ricardo’s expert tips on using a slow cooker. Get the recipe here.
If you haven’t already, check out our Facebook Live event where chef Ricardo prepares a scrumptious baked mushroom omelette!
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: November 11, 2016
Featuring: Lynda Reeves & Ricardo
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
Pingback: penis enlargement()