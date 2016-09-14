Designer Brian Gluckstein reveals the stunning second floor of the 2016 Princess Margaret Welcome Home Lottery Showhome in Oakville, Ontario. Go inside the principal ensuite and the luxurious bedrooms that are perfect for a growing family. Plus, order tickets to win this home here!

On the dreamy second floor, a large hallway with incredible sight lines connects the surrounding rooms, and features a kids zone for reading and playing board games. The floor’s standout space — the principal bedroom — is filled with natural light, which complements the soft and serene grey palette. The spa-like principal bathroom has a squared-off soaker tub that continues the sleek lines seen throughout the ensuite. Neutral black and cream hues in the second bedroom give it a desert-like feel, while hits of pink in one of the kids’ rooms offer youthful, fashion-forward style. Whimsical wallpaper, a tent for bedtime stories and oversized stuffed animals create an on-trend nursery.