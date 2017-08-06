See Colin & Justin’s Top Decorating Picks!
Celebrity designers Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan give H&H‘s Kimberley Brown a tour of the Eva’s Home For Life charity event at Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto, which raises money for Eva’s homeless shelters and youth programs. Discover which of the $300,000-worth of donated furniture and housewares made Colin and Justin’s list of top picks. Plus, see stylish installations created by Toronto designers Maia Roffey, Olivia Botrie, Zoe Mimran, Avissa Design, Dart Studio, Grace Castaneda, GZ International, IBI Group, Mason Studio and Studio Munge.
Release Date: June 14, 2017
Featuring: Justin Ryan, Colin McAllister
