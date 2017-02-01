Designer Cameron MacNeil transforms a builder basic condo kitchen into a modern space with timeless finishes and sleek appliances. Steal his expert storage tips, small space design advice and more.

Cameron swapped the heavy wood cabinets for crisp white ones and replaced bulky appliances with newer, streamlined versions to help expand the space. To increase the size of the countertop, he moved the peninsula a foot closer to the dining area and extended it to create a breakfast bar. Cameron also incorporated extra storage with lower cabinets and a pantry on the side of the peninsula. Caesarstone countertops offer a clean look while a porcelain backsplash that mimics the look of marble adds interest.