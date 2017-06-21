This Small Condo Makeover Is Full Of DIY & Budget-Friendly Ideas!
Thanks to tall ceilings and natural light, this basement doesn't look like a basement at all.
Decorator Emilia Wisniewski of Studio 1NINE1 shares a small condo transformation that she completed on a budget of $21,000. See how she used paint and DIYs to create a fun, colorful space for her client, complete with a stunning two-tone kitchen and craft room!
Emilia replaced the windows in the living room to let more natural light in, and added custom wall panelling for a luxurious look. (Not as much of a splurge as you might think!) A grey tufted sofa, marble coffee table and glass console work beautifully with playful, patterned throw pillows. In the office and craft room, palm print wallpaper offers wow factor, while custom built-ins provide additional storage. Blue lower cabinets and spray-painted hardware revamped the kitchen. In the bedroom, Emilia used custom barn doors to conceal closets and layer character into the space.
Release Date: June 21, 2017
Featuring: Emilia Wisnieski
