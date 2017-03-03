This Small Condo Masters The Art Of Mixing Woods
Designer Alexandre Blazys shares a small condo in Montreal with incredible architectural millwork, warm wood details and a color palette inspired by nature. See how he created an ultra-functional living space in this one-bedroom home with smart storage and a mix of woods.
Alexandre was inspired by the colors of fall so red, orange and blue translates into a modernist vibe created in the open living area. The dining set on the other hand is kept fresh and light, and really pops in the warm-toned space. Spanning the entire width of the room, the back wall has built-in storage behind a sliding door, including the TV and books on the living room end and tableware by the dining table. Kept simple in design, the small galley kitchen is enveloped in oak veneer and accented with marble countertops and backsplash. To make it seem larger, Alexandre added mirrors throughout.
Release Date: March 3, 2017
Featuring: Alexandre Blazys
