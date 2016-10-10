Tour A Small Home With Big Style!
Take a peek inside one of our top home tours of 2015. Homeowners and landscape designers Magela Bruno and Marcelo Palacios share how they brought eclectic modern style to their small family home. See how they made use of every square foot with carefully curated pieces, colorful accessories and mid-century modern furniture.
Runtime: 4:13
Release Date: October 10, 2016
Featuring: Magela Bruno
Release Date: October 10, 2016
Featuring: Magela Bruno
Dining room: Panton dining chairs, gnome stool by Kartell, Quasi Modo Modern Furniture, (416) 703-8300 or quasimodomodern.com; table, pendant lights, RH Restoration Hardware, rh.com; shelves, ceramic deer ornament, Blackbird Vintage Finds, (416) 681-0558 or blackbirdvintage.com. Living room: Risom Lounge chairs, Hollace Cluny, (416) 968-7894 or hollacecluny.ca, or Knoll, knoll.com; wall colour, Brittany Blue (1633) (discontinued), fireplace colour, Deep Space (2125- 20), Benjamin Moore, 1-800-361-5898 or benjaminmoore.ca; light fixture, RH Restoration Hardware, rh.com; Krefeld sofa, Girard coffee table, Knoll, knoll.com; green bowl by Martha Sturdy, Hollace Cluny, (416) 968-7894 or hollacecluny.ca; pillows, brass lamp, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com. Entry: Wall colour, Iceberg (2122-50), floor colour, Pure White (OC-64), Benjamin Moore, 1-800-361-5898 or benjaminmoore.ca; light fixture, RH Restoration Hardware, rh.com; bench, Wildbird, (416) 484-4080; rug, brackets (on shelf), Anthropologie, anthropologie.com; vase, Jacaranda Tree, (416) 482-6599. Principal bedroom: Bed, bedding, Hästens Store Toronto, (416) 619-4480 or hastens.com; throw pillow, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com; solid blanket, bench, Au Lit Fine Linens, 1-800-363-6080 or aulitfinelinens.com; wall colour, Wrought Iron (2124-10), Benjamin Moore, as above; chair, throw pillow, Anthropologie, as above. Daughter's bedroom: Bed, Hästens Store Toronto, as above; bedding, mirror, Au Lit Fine Linens, as above; floral art, Aberfoyle Antique Market, (519) 763- 1077 or aberfoyle-antiques.com; hooks, Anthropologie, as above; rug, Ikea, 1-866-866-IKEA or ikea.ca. Basement: Wall colour, Pure White (SW 7005), Sherwin-Williams, 1-800-474-3794 or sherwin-williams.com; Eames rocker, Herman Miller, (416) 366-3300 or hermanmiller.com; orange pillow, Fluf, fluf-design.com; patterned pillow, beige pillow, dolls, Hollace Cluny, as above; grey bowl, RH Restoration Hardware, as above; wall sconce, Royal Lighting, (416) 782-1129 or royallighting.com. Backyard: Landscaping, Landscaping De Sol A Sol, (416) 876-7437 or landscapingdesolasol.com.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Lynda Reeves DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO Sheri Graham Delagran DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Jason Stickley SENIOR PRODUCER Ryan Louis STYLIST Reiko Caron EDITOR Andrew Noddin WEB ADMINISTRATOR Scott Polley ONLINE DESIGNER Jessica Piekarski
