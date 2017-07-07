A young couple in their thirties enlists designer Christine Elliott to make their new small house feel more refined and bespoke. See how she brings her clients’ style to this space using traditional pieces and elegant details.

The couple purchased the home to serve as a transitional space until they get a custom build, so a large renovation wasn’t in the cards. Christine used paint to transform the rooms, and brought in pieces the couple can take with them when they move. In the dining room, wall panelling elevates the room and makes the ceiling feel taller. A monochromatic parlor just off the dining room has navy walls and a blue ceiling, creating a cozy spot to enjoy post-dinner cocktails. Christine brightened the kitchen by painting the burgundy cabinets a fresh white, swapping the backsplash and incorporating luxe lighting.