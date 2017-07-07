Small House Makeover: From Drab To New-Trad
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
See the lush outdoor space complete with an outdoor kitchen, hot tub and fire pit.play next video now replay current video
A young couple in their thirties enlists designer Christine Elliott to make their new small house feel more refined and bespoke. See how she brings her clients’ style to this space using traditional pieces and elegant details.
The couple purchased the home to serve as a transitional space until they get a custom build, so a large renovation wasn’t in the cards. Christine used paint to transform the rooms, and brought in pieces the couple can take with them when they move. In the dining room, wall panelling elevates the room and makes the ceiling feel taller. A monochromatic parlor just off the dining room has navy walls and a blue ceiling, creating a cozy spot to enjoy post-dinner cocktails. Christine brightened the kitchen by painting the burgundy cabinets a fresh white, swapping the backsplash and incorporating luxe lighting.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: July 7, 2017
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
-
Franki