A Cozy TV Room With Tons Of Charm
H&H‘s Stacey Smithers shares how she transformed the cold spare room above her garage into a warm and inviting den that’s perfect for family living. See how she used pattern and vintage pieces to layer charm and personality into the space. Plus, WATCH & WIN a $500 Visa gift card from Icynene! Click here to enter the contest.
To keep the space warm in the winter and cool in the summer, Stacey used Icynene spray foam insulation beneath the floors, which improves energy efficiency. Once the shell of the room was complete, she started decorating. Stacey refinished the hardwood floors with a warm medium-brown stain, painted the walls Cloud White (CC-40) by Benjamin Moore, and added a striped area rug. A polka-dot ottoman, fern-printed drapes and lush velvet pillows offer color and personality, while a dresser that once belonged to Stacey’s grandfather acts as a TV stand.
Release Date: September 21, 2016
Featuring: Stacey Smithers
