Swapping out rugs and accessories gives one living room six different looks. H&H’s Reiko Caron shows how affordable Walmart hometrends™ rugs take a room from pretty to bohemian to monochromatic.

Reiko starts with neutral rugs, layering textiles to give the room a cosy yet exotic feel. From there she swaps out the Moroccan-style and seagrass rugs for one with persimmon hues, which brings a fresh, summery vibe to the space. Using a graphic red medallion design injects pattern into the otherwise neutral room. Then, embracing the all-blue trend, Reiko tries out a painterly tufted rug that complements the navy panelled walls, plus a gradient cotton flat weave that grants the space a more casual feel. See more hometrends™ rugs and vote for your favourite for a chance to win a $1,000 Walmart gift card.

