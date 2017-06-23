Style Your Rooms With Rugs!
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
See the fun, colorful space, complete with a stunning two-tone kitchen and craft room!play next video now replay current video
Swapping out rugs and accessories gives one living room six different looks. H&H’s Reiko Caron shows how affordable Walmart hometrends™ rugs take a room from pretty to bohemian to monochromatic.
Reiko starts with neutral rugs, layering textiles to give the room a cosy yet exotic feel. From there she swaps out the Moroccan-style and seagrass rugs for one with persimmon hues, which brings a fresh, summery vibe to the space. Using a graphic red medallion design injects pattern into the otherwise neutral room. Then, embracing the all-blue trend, Reiko tries out a painterly tufted rug that complements the navy panelled walls, plus a gradient cotton flat weave that grants the space a more casual feel. See more hometrends™ rugs and vote for your favourite for a chance to win a $1,000 Walmart gift card.
Presented by Walmart.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: June 23, 2017
Featuring: Reiko Caron
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
June 23, 2017 at 5:33 pm, Lo said:
But where are the tables from?
June 26, 2017 at 3:11 pm, Symonne Torpy said:
Yes! Please tell us where we can get the tables, please? (And please let them be importable to France!!)
August 09, 2017 at 3:29 am, Mahinetea said:
Hi, where did you get the tables in the first showroom (the gold-legged tables and wood surface)?
thank you for your answer