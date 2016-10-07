Designer Ali Budd shares an open living and dining room with fashion-forward finishes and statement pieces that wow. Get her expert tips on how to mix textures, fabrics and unexpected pieces to create a livable space that’s beautiful and classic with an edge.

For Ali, the key to a standout room is layering elements that don’t always match and pushing the boundaries of design to add interest and unique style. In the living room, she paired two small tables together to act as a coffee table, and mixed woven fabrics with faux leather and velvet-look polyester for a layered look that’s comfortable and easy to clean. A custom black walnut Parsons-style table displays overlapping photographs that the homeowner, a photographer, took himself. In the dining room, mid-century modern chairs dress up the dining table, while a statement light fixture steals the show.