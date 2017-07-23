This Addition & Porch Offer A Master Class In Indoor-Outdoor Style
Expanding your space or considering a covered patio? Designer Tara Fingold offers a stunning lead to follow as she tours the family room and patio additions in her home. See how she created a seamless transition between the indoor and outdoor space by balancing casual and rustic materials with fine accessories and furniture.
To ensure the family room addition was in line with both the 1920s architecture and the backyard, Tara panelled the family room with tongue and groove boards and added a barn board ceiling for a more historical look. A custom curved table is the star piece in the bright and playful space, which leads directly to the covered porch. Outside, Tara created zones on the covered porch by bringing in year-round furniture – including a dining area with an antique table that extends for additional seating, as well as a sitting area with a TV. Heaters keep the space snug even in the cooler spring and fall seasons. A lap pool completes the outdoor oasis.
Release Date: June 28, 2017
Featuring: Tara Fingold
