How To Customize Your Condo
Plenty of seating and ample storage is the secret!
Learn how to add traditional style to your condo with tips from designer Grace Castaneda. In this video, Grace gives the illusion of more space to this small home by opening up the kitchen to the living room. By mixing classic furniture with her modern design tricks, she is able to customize the condo without sacrificing design integrity.
Watch the video to get ideas and inspiration for your home or condo kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom and more.
Release Date: June 3, 2016
Featuring: Grace Castaneda
June 03, 2016 at 7:43 pm, Josie said:
Lovely design. Great use of space, wise texture on walls and doors giving much needed dimension. The kitchen, for me, is enviable. Thanks for the post.
June 15, 2016 at 12:30 pm, Sandra Containers R Us said:
The video doesn’t seem to be working for me. Too bad, hope you guys fix it. On the other hand, there are so many design options when it comes to decorating a small condo. Just because it’s tiny doesn’t mean it should be cluttered!
October 16, 2016 at 12:11 pm, Manal said:
this video give me hope in my new tiny studio, i have the same problem ” i need my place to be sophisticated”, kindly advice.how to contact a H&H experts to help me achieve my goal.
June 20, 2016 at 3:57 pm, Adena Leigh said:
Hi Sandra,
Thank you for contacting us and I’m sorry you are having trouble viewing our videos. It could be because you have an ad blocker installed on your browser. If this is the case please white list houseandhome.com to clear up any issues.
Thanks!