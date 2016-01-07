Top 10 Food Trends Of 2016
Canadian tastemakers and top restauranteurs present the top 10 food trends for 2016 that you don’t want to miss! From savory ice cream and orange wine to biscuits and breakfast bowls, discover what we’ll be cooking, nibbling and sipping this year.
Runtime: 5:16
Release Date: January 6, 2016
Featuring: Lynda Reeves, Kristen Eppich, Lisa Liu, Craig Wong, Lynn Crawford, Dick Snyder, Cory Vitiello, Victoria Walsh, John Bil
Trend #10 – Savoury Ice Cream, Bang Bang Ice Cream; Trend #9 - Mashups, Patois; Trend #8 - Small Batch Dairy; Trend #7 - Meat on the side; Trend #6 - Biscuits, Ruby Watchco.; Trend #5 - Orange Wine; Trend #4 - Breakfast Bowls; Trend #3 – All about chicken, Flock; Trend #2 – Shrubs, A Field Guide to Canadian Cocktails; Trend #1 – Sustainable Seafood, Honest Weight
January 07, 2016 at 11:19 pm, Loretta Simonetti Tawney said:
Will look for orange wine?Love local dairy and all the trends,I think will be trendy for a long time to come!
July 27, 2017 at 4:12 am, copia cartier calibre diver said:
