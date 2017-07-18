Top 10 Food Trends Of 2017
H&H‘s Lynda Reeves, food editor Kristen Eppich and Canadian chefs and tastemakers present the hottest food trends for 2017! From Filipino cuisine and dairy-free dairy to Poké bowls and naked cake, discover what we’ll be cooking, nibbling and sipping come the new year. Plus, get the inside scoop on the latest smart appliances.
Runtime: 7:20
Release Date: December 9, 2016
Featuring: Lynda Reeves, Kristen Eppich, Matt Duncan, Ricardo, Daniel Cancino, Bill Angelopoulos, Christopher McCrabb, Joe Friday, Adam & Faiza, Irma Bodokia,
Matt Duncan, The Local; Daniel Cancino, Chef, Lamesa; Bill Angelopoulos, Co-founder, The Baro Chopped Salad Shoppe; Christopher McCrabb, Head Bartender, The Thompson Hotel; Joe Friday, Chef, Calii Love; Adam & Faiza, Co-founders, Mylko; Irma Bodokia, Chef, Georgia Restaurant.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Lynda Reeves DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO Sheri Graham Delagran DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Jason Stickley SENIOR PRODUCER Steven Hunt PRODUCER & STYLIST Reiko Caron EDITOR Christopher Martone WEB DEVELOPER Michael Kadis ONLINE DESIGNER Jessica Piekarski
