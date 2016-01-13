Top 10 Paint Color Trends Of 2016
Discover what paint colors are on-trend for 2016! H&H editors reveal the top 5 colors and top 5 neutrals that made the top of their lust lists. The verdict? Rich jewel tones and primary hues are more liveable than ever, and fresh neutrals promise to warm up your spaces for the year ahead. Plus, we reveal the House & Home color of the year!
Runtime: 2:11
Release Date: January 13, 2016
Featuring: Meg Crossley, Morgan Michener
Release Date: January 13, 2016
Featuring: Meg Crossley, Morgan Michener
The Jewel Tone: Forest Green (2047-10), Benjamin Moore; Batten Down (P5008-85), Para Paints; Pinot Noir (PPG13-18), PPG Pittsburgh Paints; Crème Brulee (6092-74), Sico; Cordova Burgundy (A2-1-0116-3), Beauti-Tone. The Neutrals: Butler’s Silver (RL1215), Ralph Lauren Paint; Ultra Pure White (1850), Behr; Dove Tale (267), Farrow & Ball; Gauntlet Gray (SW 7019), Sherwin-Williams; White Tail (CA015), Cloverdale Paint.
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Lynda Reeves DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO Sheri Graham Delagran DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Jason Stickley SENIOR PRODUCER Ryan Louis STYLIST Reiko Caron EDITOR Andrew Noddin WEB DEVELOPER Michael Kadis ONLINE DESIGNER Jessica Piekarski
