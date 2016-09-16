See the stunning basement and backyard of the 2016 Princess Margaret Welcome Home Lottery Showhome in Oakville, Ontario, designed by Brian Gluckstein. Discover why the space is perfect for kids and kids-at-heart. Plus, order tickets to win this home here!

The basement is any child’s dream space, with playful zones that offer something fun for everyone. An arts and crafts area is equipped for painting and coloring while a media room with a large TV invites cozy movie nights. A long hallway decorated with hanging guitars and band posters leads to the music room, where a stage with instruments and lush curtains is the main attraction. Outside, a long, slim yard is divided into a series of outdoor rooms, complete with a courtyard, a lap pool and a pergola with seating.