Tour The Dreamy Basement & Backyard Of The 2016 Princess Margaret Showhome
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
See the gorgeous bedrooms and bathrooms designed by Brian Gluckstein!play next video now replay current video
See the stunning basement and backyard of the 2016 Princess Margaret Welcome Home Lottery Showhome in Oakville, Ontario, designed by Brian Gluckstein. Discover why the space is perfect for kids and kids-at-heart. Plus, order tickets to win this home here!
The basement is any child’s dream space, with playful zones that offer something fun for everyone. An arts and crafts area is equipped for painting and coloring while a media room with a large TV invites cozy movie nights. A long hallway decorated with hanging guitars and band posters leads to the music room, where a stage with instruments and lush curtains is the main attraction. Outside, a long, slim yard is divided into a series of outdoor rooms, complete with a courtyard, a lap pool and a pergola with seating.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: September 16, 2016
Featuring: Brian Gluckstein
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
Pingback: URL()