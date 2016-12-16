Architect Darcie Watson transforms a former B&B into a striking modern home that doesn’t shut the door on its past. See how she mixed old with the new using carefully curated pieces and impressive millwork.

Originally built in 1905, the home’s rooms were sub-divided into separate bedrooms. So, Darcie created an open-concept space by putting in structural beams. In the kitchen, a salvaged American chestnut island adds a rustic feel to the sleek design aesthetic of the Valcucine system. Deep lower cabinets and white glass flip-up cabinet doors with interchangeable inserts offer flexibility and smart storage. A unit that houses the TV transitions the living room into the handsome home office where dark walls capture the mood of a traditional library. The powder room’s floors and walls are clad in circa-1905 encaustic tiles, making a unique and unexpected statement.