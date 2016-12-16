Tour A Beautifully Reinvented Edwardian-Era Home
Architect Darcie Watson transforms a former B&B into a striking modern home that doesn’t shut the door on its past. See how she mixed old with the new using carefully curated pieces and impressive millwork.
Originally built in 1905, the home’s rooms were sub-divided into separate bedrooms. So, Darcie created an open-concept space by putting in structural beams. In the kitchen, a salvaged American chestnut island adds a rustic feel to the sleek design aesthetic of the Valcucine system. Deep lower cabinets and white glass flip-up cabinet doors with interchangeable inserts offer flexibility and smart storage. A unit that houses the TV transitions the living room into the handsome home office where dark walls capture the mood of a traditional library. The powder room’s floors and walls are clad in circa-1905 encaustic tiles, making a unique and unexpected statement.
Release Date: December 16, 2016
Featuring: Darcie Watson
Design, Darcie Watson, Areacode, areacodeprojects.com.
Office: Vintage chair, sconce, 1stdibs, 1stdibs.com; brass and Lucite chandelier by Gaetano Sciolari, eBay, ebay.ca; brass pulls, Lee Valley, leevalley.com; pulls, Door Hardware Etc, doorhardwareetc.com. Living room: Artwork, Philip Beesley, philipbeesleyarchitect.com; floor lamp, Bddw, bddw.com; velvet chairs, Elte, elte.com; mirrored side table, CB2, cb2.com; Shelving, K-Weld, kweldinc.com; chandelier (above dining table), Brendan Ravenhill Studio, brendanravenhill.com; dining table by Gus* Modern, Craigslist, craigslist.ca; wishbone chairs, Guff, gufffurniture.com; coffee table, Lori Harrison, loriharrisondesign.com; sofa, Bensen, bensen.ca; brass light fixture, West Elm, westelm.com; mirrored side table, CB2, cb2.ca; marble (on fireplace surround), Crystal Tile & Marble, crystaltilemarble.com; fireplace fabrication, Asia Marble, asiamarbles.com; fireplace screens, The Fireplace Shop, thefireplaceshop.com; cream and black vases, black pedestal plate (on shelves), Hollace Cluny, hollacecluny.ca. Kitchen: Wood (for island), Urban Tree Salvage, urbantreesalvage.com; wood island fabrication, Copacetic Woodwork & Design, thecabinetshop.ca; stools by Classicon, Northern Icon, northernicon.com; light fixture, Brendan Ravenhill Studio, brendanravenhill.com; cabinetry, granite countertop by Valcucine, Dom Interiors, dominteriors.com. Cabinetry: Logica kitchen system by Valcucine, Dom Interiors, dominteriors.com. Kitchen island: Windows, Bliss Nor-Am, blissnoram.com; black steel (around windows, island), K-Weld, kweldinc.com; artwork, Carter Hodgkin, carterhodgkin.com; ceiling lights, Zaneen, zaneen. com; bowl, Hollace Cluny, hollacecluny.ca. Bathroom: Tub, tub filler, Ginger’s, gingers.com; stool, Avenue Road, avenue-road.com; dressing room closets, Komandor, komandor.ca; Turkish towel, Simons, simons.ca.
