How To Create The Comfort Of A Hotel At Home
Tour an open-concept main floor that has the feel of a fancy hotel and lounge. See how designer Kim Lambert used her experience in the hospitality industry to design a modern home that’s great for entertaining.
The biggest challenge was creating flow between the spaces, while ensuring they were both usable and beautiful. To bring an intimate atmosphere to the dining room, Kim painted the walls in a mid-charcoal hue. In the living room, she chose a lighter palette for a more feminine feel. Instead of creating a formal living room layout, Kim opted for a unique combination of standout pieces for guests to sit on. An adjacent piano room has a similar aesthetic to the dining room with charcoal-painted walls. An upholstered panel that absorbs sound from the piano also adds a layer of warmth and coziness to the room. A selection of contemporary art pieces throughout the home completes the hotel-inspired look.
Release Date: February 15, 2017
Featuring: Kim Lambert
