Reiko Caron transforms a drab living room into a warm and vibrant space with finds from cutting-edge Toronto artisans.

Reiko started the makeover with a fresh coat of paint, opting for grey-white walls and a vibrant blue ceiling. Taking a cue from the room’s stained glass windows, she re-upholstered the existing sofa with a rich green fabric to add personality. Next, she brought in an array of handmade walnut tables to add warmth, and styled them with terrariums for a quirky touch. For the final showstopper, Reiko propped a brightly-hued bike in the room for sculptural charm.

