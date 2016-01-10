Watch Now! A Playful Living Room Makeover
Watch as Reiko Caron transforms a drab living room into a warm and vibrant space with finds from cutting-edge Toronto artisans. Find out what Reiko picked up when she hopped in a 2016 Toyota RAV4 SE to visit Schön Studio, Coolican & Company and Crown Flora Studio.
Reiko started the makeover with a fresh coat of paint, opting for grey-white walls and a vibrant blue ceiling. Taking a cue from the room’s stained glass windows, she re-upholstered the existing sofa with a rich green fabric to add personality. Next, she brought in an array of handmade walnut tables to add warmth, and styled them with terrariums for a quirky touch. For the final showstopper, Reiko propped a brightly-hued bike in the room for sculptural charm.
Release Date: January 8, 2016
Featuring: Reiko Caron
January 10, 2016 at 2:17 pm, Elena Beveridge said:
Reiko is so talented. That living room looks incredible!
January 17, 2016 at 6:11 pm, Erin Melville Phillips said:
Reiki, where did you buy the Sputnik style wall lamps?
January 18, 2016 at 10:05 am, Adena Leigh said:
They are from West Elm.