Join Us For Ask A Designer™ LIVE At IDS 2025

What: Join us for ASK A DESIGNER™ LIVE on House & Home Sunday at the 2025 Interior Design Show in Toronto. Now is your chance to ask our experts for design help! Submit your question along with photos and your question may be chosen for our LIVE session on the IDS Main Stage, January 26, 2025, 3-4:30 pm.

Who? On the design panel will be Lynda Reeves and Gillian Atkins of LRDS and House & Home together with designer Aly Velji of Alykhan Velji Designs.

How? Submit your question along with photos and/or floor plans and your question may be chosen for our LIVE session on the IDS Main Stage, January 26, 2025, 3-4:30 pm. Please ask a specific question and provide up to five (5) images that will help our panel give you good advice. Only one question submission is allowed per person!*

When and Where? IDS 2025 is on January 26, 2025, 3-4:30pm at the MTCC North Building.

Don’t forget to buy your weekend tickets to join us for ASK A DESIGNER™ LIVE! Goodluck!

*If selected, your photos may be shown or displayed publicly during AAD Live.