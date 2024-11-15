The H&H 100 – 2024

Introducing The H&H 100 for 2024. Here’s our second annual list of 100 designers in Canada whose work we admire most. Scroll down and see the nine designers making our list for the first time. Congratulations to The H&H 100 debuts! Then, see our Hall of Famers, plus the complete list of our H&H 100 below!

Lauren Miller Farah Alt Design Toronto farahaltdesign.com/ Farah Altoumah brought a high- fashion look to a couple’s condo in our Jan 2024 issue. Her work is glamorous and functional.

Lauren Miller Jessica Leigh Interiors Toronto jessicaleighinteriors.com/ In our Oct 2023 mag, Jessica McGouran’s design of a semidetached home embraced the quirky contrast of a frilly Pinch pleated chandelier with vintage Pierre Jeanneret chairs. Her work is eclectic and interesting.

Patrick Biller Jack Creasy Design TORONTO jackcreasydesign.com/ Prior to launching his own firm, Jack worked at Bloomsbury Fine Cabinetry as a designer. In May 2024, we featured his pale blue kitchen project on our cover that was fresh and loaded with charm.

Sabrina Albanese Interiors Toronto sabrinaalbanese.com/ We first took note of Sabrina in 2014 for the free-spirited condo she designed for singer-songwriter Alessia De Gasperis. Recently, she created vibrant looks for a Georgian-style new-build featured in our Jan 2024 issue.

Valerie Wilcox Muskoka Living Port Carling, Ont., Toronto, L.A., Southampton, N.Y. muskokaliving.ca/ The dreamy, sun-kissed L.A. home by Cory DeFrancisco was a perfect choice for the cover of our Jan 2024 Trends issue.

Lauren Miller Sarah Birnie Toronto sarahbirnie.com/ In our Oct 2022 mag, we showed off Sarah’s renovation of Mejuri CEO Noura Sakkijha’s Victorian. “The main ask was a serene place for Noura to come home to, with soft textures and rounded edges that are kid-friendly but still sophisticated,” says Sarah.

Janis Nicolay Project22design Vancouver project22design.com/ Before starting this firm, award- winning principal Denise Ashmore worked in Australia, and it shows. Her projects have a clean, contemporary style with a strong emphasis on natural materials. See a fun ski chalet project featured in March 2022.

Lauren Miller Forward Interiors Toronto forward-interiors.com/ Formed in 2022 by Clare Forndran and Danielle De Francesco, this firm designs gutsy and memorable interiors. Clare’s stylish, monochromatic condo was featured in our Sept 2020 issue.

Stephani Buchman Worth Interior Design Toronto worthinteriordesign.com/ We first published a bathroom Lisa Worth designed in 2018 and, in June 2024, we featured her elevated, fresh take on Muskoka style.

See below for the past eight Designers of the Year, plus this year's DOTY, Ali Budd!

Ali Budd Interiors Toronto alibuddinteriors.com/ Ali Budd is our 2024 Designer Of The Year! Ali’s bold, dramatic rooms wowed in our March 2023 issue when we featured her sleek lakehouse project. Look for her show, House of Ali, airing on HGTV Canada this fall.

Virginia Macdonald CVDT Interior Design Toronto colettevandenthillart.com/ Colette van den Thillart is a creative and artistic force known for her exuberant, sophisticated interiors. As our 2023 Designer of the Year, she was featured on our Dec 2023 cover. She often collaborates with her mentor, Nicky Haslam, and works frequently in L.A. and London.

Stacey Brandford Gluckstein Design Planning Toronto glucksteindesign.com/ Brian Gluckstein’s signature timeless style earned him 2022 Designer of the Year status. In Dec 2023, we featured his 11th Princess Margaret showhome. Brian’s been in the pages of H&H for more than 30 years.

Virginia Macdonald Anne Hepfer Designs Toronto annehepfer.com/ Anne’s highly curated interiors are both classic and bold. She was our 2021 Designer of the Year and her book, Mood: Interiors & Inspiration, was released in 2022.

Gillian Stevens Sophie Burke Design Vancouver sophieburkedesign.com/ Our 2020 Designer of the Year, Sophie is inspired by the raw beauty of the Pacific Northwest. She designed her sister’s charming Vancouver home with an understated, elegant vibe and Scandi- inspired elements — we featured it in our Sept 2023 mag.

André Rider Les Ensembliers Montreal ensembliers.com/ Renowned for their impeccable style, 2019 Designers of the Year Maxime Vandal and Richard Ouellette designed an iconic Habitat 67 pied-à-terre (April 2023). And in July 2023, we showcased their reno of a charming farmhouse in Quebec.

Colin Way Nam Dang-Mitchell Design Calgary http://namdangmitchell.com/ A tropical Hawaiian escape by the designer made the cover of our Oct 2024 issue. Known for her highly personal, classic yet edgy style, Nam was our 2018 Designer of the Year.

Virginia Macdonald Katherine Newman Design Toronto katherinenewmandesign.com/ Our 2017 Designer of the Year, Katherine takes a high-fashion approach to design, resulting in refined and unforgettable interiors.

To see the full H&H 100 list, keep scrolling! Congratulations to all of our celebrated designers!

Janet Kimber 31 Westgate Halifax 31westgate.com/ We’re fans of Colin Blanchard’s firm and his companion retail shop of curated global finds. 31 Westgate interiors are an eclectic take on classic style.

Absolutely Inc. Toronto absolutelyinc.com/ Viki Mansell’s store has been a must- visit for Toronto design lovers since 1989. Her design firm is known for impeccable, modern classic style.

Photographie Intérieure AKB Design Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. akbdesign.ca/ We admire Audrée Kemp Bélanger’s knack for injecting rustic warmth into a quiet country vibe, like the kitchen on our April 2022 cover.

Maxime Desbiens Alda Pereira Design Vancouver aldapereiradesign.com/ Alda designed a penthouse that appeared in our Oct 2023 mag — we love how her contemporary, minimalist look is ever-evolving.

Alison Milne Co. Toronto alisonmilne.com/ Alison is a designer and gallery owner who often introduces art into her curated interiors that have serene Scandi style.

Patrick Biller Allison Willson Design Toronto allisonwillson.com/ Allison was pictured on our June 2020 cover in the dreamy dining room she designed. Her style is eclectic and modern.

Alykhan Velji Designs Calgary alyveljidesigns.com/ In our March 2023 issue, Aly transformed a newly built Edmonton home with contemporary finishes and earthy accents for a modern mix with a global vibe.

Arren Williams Design Toronto arrenwilliams.com/ Arren offers a fresh, boldly eclectic style. Our June 2022 issue featured a backyard that showed off his witty and relaxed design aesthetic.

Danijela Gorley Ashley Botten Design Toronto http://ashleybottendesign.com/ With Ashley’s focus on beautiful materials, her collection of furniture and objets complements her clean, sensual interiors.

Lauren Miller Ashley Montgomery Design Barrie, Ont. ashleymontgomerydesign.com/ For the Jan 2024 mag, we showcased Ashley’s on-trend modern Brit design for her parents’ home in Florida. More recently, she took on the interiors for a new country inn — see July 2024.

D&M Images Atmosphere Interior Design Saskatoon atmosphereid.ca/ Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona transformed their Saskatoon penthouse into a high-fashion escape in our June 2023 issue. Count on them to create chic and elevated spaces.

Avenue Design Oakville, ONT. avenue-design.ca/ In the March 2023 issue, we featured Eva Healy’s elegant design of a home with hits of Art Deco–style gilt and glam.

Kim Jeffery Barbara Wigmore Interior Design Northumberland County, Ont. barbarawigmore.com/ Barbara’s fashion background shows in her beautiful tactile design moments, vignettes and livable, comfortable spaces.

Mary McNeill Knowles Bidgood Victoria bidgood.co/ Kyla Bidgood founded the West Coast design studio and, in our Sept 2023 issue, the firm brought warm, minimalist style to a Victoria new- build that was both comfortable and contemporary.

Annie Fafard Blanc Marine Intérieurs Montreal blancmarine.ca/ In the 2023 summer mag, principals Mélanie Cherrier and Laurence Pons Lavigne gave a Quebec guesthouse their trademark sophisticated yet rustic European vibe.

Jean-Sébastien Senécal BlazysGérard Saint-Gabriel-De-Brandon, Que. http://blazysgerard.com/ Benoit Gérard and Alexandre Blazys bring a sensual, Art Deco sophistication to their projects.

Sara Jewell, Concept Measures Carol Reed Interior Design Brooklyn, N.S. carolreeddesign.com/ Subtle coastal flavour and a modern take on Maritime style define Carol’s innovative designs.

Celia Bryson Design Westmount, Que. celiabryson.com Celia’s Montreal firm offers clean, classic design.

David Engelhardt Christiane Lemieux New York christianelemieux.com This Canadian-born designer is well- known for Lemieux et Cie. Her look is sculptural and organic with a Euro vibe.

Lauren Miller Clarisa Llaneza Studio Toronto clarisallaneza.com Clarisa’s “Belgium meets Muskoka” guesthouse project in our Sept 2023 issue is a perfect example of her relaxed, refined style.

Niamh Barry Collective Studio Toronto collective-studio.ca/ Jordy Fagan and Alana Firestone’s March 2024 feature showed off one of their kitchen designs, in great mid- century rustic style.

Virginia Macdonald Connie Braemer Design Toronto conniebdesign.com/ The clever use of contrasting tones and a clean, uncluttered aesthetic make Connie’s designs feel fresh and timeless.

Virginia Macdonald Cori Halpern Interiors Toronto corihalperninteriors.com Cori masterfully wields joyful colour and pattern in her design work. See her vibrant studio in our Oct 2024 issue.

Donna Griffith Cynthia Ferguson Designs Toronto cynthiafergusondesigns.com See how Cynthia’s use of statement wallpapers and fabrics revived a Tudor-style house with a bold British look in our April 2024 mag.

Niamh Barry Dart Studio Toronto dartstudio.ca Olivia Botrie excels at providing practical design solutions for young families. In our Sept 2024 issue, the Dart Studio team brought whimsy and colour to her sister Jenna’s Toronto home.

Janet Kimber Deb Nelson Design Halifax debnelsondesign.com When it comes to her photogenic East Coast homes, Deb’s charming designs are reader favourites.

Virginia Macdonald EM Design Studio Toronto emdesign.ca Elizabeth Metcalfe’s graphic design style is quietly luxurious. Her work is contemporary and elevated.

Falken Reynolds Vancouver falkenreynolds.com Chad Falkenberg and Kelly Reynolds have a talent for clean, contemporary designs. In our March 2024 issue, we featured a pied-à-terre packed with asymmetrical forms and rich materials.

Stacey Brandford Feasby & Bleeks Design Toronto feasbyandbleeks.com Erin Feasby and Cindy Bleeks create elegant, comfortable spaces that resonate with families. Their work is both practical and sophisticated — a great mix.

Valerie Wilcox Ferreira Design Toronto ferreiradesign.ca Jennifer Ferreira’s early years living in Europe bring a worldly, sophisticated aesthetic to her work.

Garrow Kedigian Interior Design New York garrowkedigian.com Garrow was born in Montreal but calls Manhattan home now, where he caters to blue-chip clients who want to update prewar penthouses and grand weekend retreats.

Gillian Gillies Interiors Toronto gilliangillies.com Gillian uses rich fabrics, vintage finds and heritage details in her work. In our Sept 2024 mag, we showed her collaboration with Le point visible on a line of quilts made from fashion house remnants.

Nicole Robertson Gillian Segal Design Vancouver gilliansegaldesign.com “A fresh take on modern living” was how we described Gillian’s Vancouver reno in our Jan 2023 issue.

Grapevine Designs Surrey, B.C. grapevinedesigns.ca In our July 2023 issue, we shared Lisa Moody’s serene, West Coast style.

Griffin Houghton Toronto griffinhoughton.com Emily Griffin and Stephanie Houghton blend practicality with wow design moments. We featured their chic principal suite project in April 2023.

Janet Kimber Henhouse Interiors Halifax henhouse.ca Sappho Griffin’s design firm grew out of her retail shop in Halifax. In our Oct 2024 mag, we showcased a new-build that Sappho infused with warmth, character and soul.

Andréanne Thériault Hessa Montreal hessadesign.ca Ariane Gordon and Stéphanie Mathieu bring a Scandinavian purity to contemporary design with their airy, light-filled spaces.

Ariana Tennyson Photography Jaclyn Peters Design Winnipeg jaclynpetersdesign.com Jaclyn’s mid-century modern Manitoba home featured in our Jan 2022 mag inspired her to launch her own firm, where she offers relaxed, contemporary style.

Jaime Polan Zimmerman Interiors Toronto jpzinteriors.com Jaime’s renovation of her own Victorian in our March 2024 issue showed her skill and sensitivity when reworking a heritage house.

Mark Lipczynski (PB+J Creative) James McIntyre Interior Design Calgary, Phoenix jamesmcintyreinteriordesign.com For more than 25 years, James has created award-winning interior designs for his high-end clientele in Western Canada and Phoenix.

James M. Davie Design Toronto jamesmdavie.com James worked with Steven Gambrel in NYC before launching his own firm in 2012, where he creates beautifully detailed city and country homes.

Jean Stéphane Beauchamp Design Montreal jsbeauchampdesign.com With a background as a visual artist and curator, Jean Stéphane designs with creative flair and the exuberant use of colour. See his richly hued rooms in our Jan 2024 issue.

Niamh Barry Jennifer Kominek Toronto jenniferkominek.com Jennifer brings derring-do and refined style to her work; in our Nov 2023 issue, she created Parisian style in a builder- basic condo.

Jennifer Worts Design Toronto jenniferworts.com Often sought-after for her beautiful country homes and cottages, Jennifer is known for classic and comfortable interiors.

Jodie Rosen Design Toronto jodierosen.com Jodie’s condo project for a young exec appeared in our Sept 2024 issue — it was full of personality, colour and space-saving solutions.

Janet Kimber Jonathan Legate Interior Consultation Chester, N.S. http://jonathanlegate.com In our June 2024 mag, we showed off the designer’s whimsical principal ensuite in his Cape Cod–style house on the East Coast. You may also remember the stunning kitchen on our March 2021 cover.

Renata Kaveh Julie Charbonneau Design Toronto juliecharbonneaudesign.com Beautifully detailed, bespoke and carefully curated rooms are the firm’s signature.

Tek Yang Kate Zeidler Interior Design Toronto katezeidler.com Kate’s design projects illustrate her vast knowledge of furniture, fabrics, rugs and art. Lesley Stowe’s Toronto home, featured in our May 2024 issue, was a great example of Kate’s quietly elegant style.

Kelly Deck Design Vancouver kellydeck.com Kelly’s tranquil, luxurious spaces illustrate her belief that a home should be both quiet and replenishing.

Lauren Miller Kessler Levitan Design Toronto kesslerlevitandesign.com The work of Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan graced our June 2023 cover; the duo redid Jo’s own Tudor-style home, making it fresh, bright and and on trend.

Lauren Miller Kim Lambert Design Toronto kimlambertdesign.com Kim’s luxe Belgian sensibility featured in our Sept 2024 issue perfectly illustrates her restrained, elevated style.

Kyle Timothy Home Charlottetown kyletimothyhome.com Kyle Timothy Blood’s boutique design firm is based in Manhattan and Prince Edward Island. His own charming East Coast farmhouse was a delight in our Jan 2023 mag.

Maxime Brouillet La Shed Architecture Montreal lashedarchitecture.com This buzzy Quebec firm marries contemporary layouts with durable, affordable and classic materials.

Lloyd Ralphs Design Toronto lloydralphsdesign.com Michelle Lloyd Bermann and the late Christine Ralphs’ projects have appeared on many of our pages over the years; Lloyd Ralphs interiors never fail to intrigue with their wit and modern vibe.

Eymeric Widling Louis Duncan-He Designs Calgary louisdhe.com This young Calgary designer has snagged several awards for his joyful, fun approach to design. We chose the moody entertaining space he designed for our Dec 2022 issue.

LRDS Toronto lyndareevesdesignstudio.com Lynda Reeves and Gillian Atkins gave a masterclass in the firm’s signature grand causal style when they did a charming lakehouse project, as seen on our April 2024 cover.

Marc Olivier Becotte Luke Havekes Design Montreal lukehavekesdesign.com Luke celebrates joyous colour and pattern in his interiors, whether it’s his own Eastern Townships country house or his client’s Montreal condo from our Sept 2024 mag.

Robin Stubbert LVZ Design Innisfil, Ont. lvzdesign.com Handcrafted and sustainably sourced elements give Lidia van Zyl’s projects soul and nod to her African roots. We chose her transitional kitchen project for our May 2023 issue for its singular style.

Alex Lukey Mazen Studio Toronto mazenstudio.ca Mazen El-Abdallah’s graphic style and curated approach defines his bold, sophisticated interiors.

McGill Design Group Toronto mcgilldesign.ca Founded by Colleen McGill in 1996, this firm designs interiors suited to modern living with a clean-lined, elevated aesthetic.

Alex Lukey Meghan Carter Design Toronto meghancarterdesign.com Meghan’s use of British decorating elements including iconic wallpaper and statement fabrics results in joyful, transitional rooms.

Lauren Miller Mia Parres Design Toronto miaparresdesign.com Our March 2023 cover, which featured Mia’s new take on the farmhouse kitchen, was a reader favourite.

Michael Godmer Studio Montreal godmer.com There’s a European feel to Michael’s work. His elevated small-space project from our Sept 2023 issue perfectly illustrates his style.

Montana Burnett Design Toronto montanaburnettdesign.com Our July 2024 mag featured a Muskoka cottage that Montana designed in soothing neutrals with plenty of woven accents. Her love of travel inspires her design ethos, and her store, Salt by The Caza Project, offers wonderful, curated finds.

Patrick Biller Montana Labelle Design Toronto montanalabelledesign.com Her lifestyle store is frequented by homeowners, stylists and fellow designers. For clients, Montana designs rooms that are lush and layered.

Michelle Johnson Nyla Free Designs Calgary nylafreedesigns.com Nyla often appears on our pages for her elegant, laid-back style. For our April 2023 mag, we chose her renovation of a century home that showed off her signature look.

Valerie Wilcox Orsi Panos Interiors Whitby, Ont. orsipanosinteriors.com Orsi energizes spaces with a combination of statement lighting, bold art and a balance of colour and contrast.

Peter Wilds Design Vancouver peterwildsdesign.com Peter’s known for using a refreshing white palette, sleek furniture and unexpected pieces that have graphic impact. His condo project from Dec 2023 wowed with its modern, clean lines and sculptural accents.

Annie Schlechter Philip Mitchell Design Lunenburg, N.S. philipmitchelldesign.com Whether he’s designing a room for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House in NYC or his own pied-à-terre in Toronto (see the Oct 2024 issue), Philip creates classic, collected and charming spaces.

Ema Peter PlaidFox Studio Vancouver plaidfox.com Ben Leavitt has drawn international acclaim for adding edge to his projects via bold colour and intriguing texture. See his work on our April 2023 cover.

Margaret Mulligan Powell & Bonnell Toronto powellandbonnell.com The design firm founded by David Powell and Fenwick Bonnell also produces sleek lighting, textiles and furniture. Fenwick’s stunning condo made our Sept 2023 cover.

Janis Nicolay Pure Design Inc. North Vancouver, B.C. purebyamimckay.com With a mindful, eco-friendly approach to design, Ami McKay collaborates with global artisans for her new homewares retail shop. We chose her modern West Coast–style reno of a 1960s bungalow for our Dec 2023 mag.

Rachel Deeks Design Toronto racheldeeksdesign.net Rachel has created gorgeous interiors abroad and here at home that reflect her bold modern style.

Jane Brokenshire SAM Design St. John's, N.L. samdesign.ca Susan Drover’s East Coast home made our Sept 2024 cover for its bold, on-trend yet charming living room. Her firm includes a 3,400-square-foot furniture showroom in the heart of St. John’s.

Sam Sacks Design Toronto samsacksdesign.com Samantha’s global style and boho flair are inspired by her travels and contribute to her signature look.

Valerie Wilcox Sarah Richardson Design Toronto sarahrichardsondesign.com Sarah is one of our most published designers — her world includes TV, product collaborations and classically beautiful rooms. Her own Georgian Bay cottage was our June 2024 cover star, defined by her trademark cool palette.

Scott Yetman Design Westmount, Que. sydinteriors.com Scott has been a perennial favourite on our pages, both for his own elegant homes and for his high-end client projects. In our Sept 2024 issue, we featured his fab collection of fabric and wallpaper for Christopher Farr Cloth.

Robin Stubbert Shannon Vosters Hamburg, Ont. instagram.com/shannonvosters Shannon’s three children marched across the front of a rustic barn for our Nov 2020 cover. We showed off her inviting Scandi spin on the family farmhouse.

Patrick Biller Sharon Mimran Toronto http://sharonmimran.com We’ve featured many of Sharon’s projects over the years — they have an innate sense of glamour, easily incorporating antiques and eye- popping modern art.

Shauna Walton Design Toronto shaunawaltondesign.ca The Oct 2023 issue showcased the luxe but livable kitchen Shauna designed for her client. Her work often features neutral rooms with a clean, modern edge.

Rebecca Frank SmithErickson Designs Calgary smithericksondesigns.com Principals Stephanie Smith and Jenelle Erickson design calm, joyful spaces for their clients; they also sell curated lighting and accessories online.

Stephanie Brown Vancouver stephaniebrowninc.com A sleek Kitsilano home with interiors by Stephanie was chosen for our June 2024 mag. Her minimalist aesthetic still invites relaxation.

Walker Jordan Studio 1Nine1 Toronto studio1nine1.com Emilia Wisniewski designed the upper floors of the multigenerational home featured in our Sept 2024 issue. She proves that high-style rooms can be totally practical for family living.

Tara Fingold Interiors Toronto tarafingold.com We’ve followed Tara’s work since we showcased a client project in 2009, and she continues to evolve her sleek, contemporary style.

Patrick Biller Tiffany Leigh Design Barrie, Ont. tiffanyleighdesign.com Tiffany Leigh understands how to use a moody palette with a light hand. Her atmospheric project for her clients’ country place was in our March 2024 issue.

Maria Lise Young TOM Design Collective Toronto tomdesigncollective.com Tommy Smythe, Lindsay Mens and Kate Stuart design timeless spaces emphasizing custom solutions. In our March 2024 issue, the studio reimagined a Toronto Victorian with fantastic “pretty and punk” style.

Two Birds Design Toronto twobirdsdesign.ca Andi Wheelband and Renée Frostick are known for their fresh, modern spirit. The firm’s Victorian reno from the April 2022 mag was a fan favourite for its update of historical elements.

Alex Lukey Two Fold Interiors Toronto twofoldinteriors.com In the Oct 2023 issue, we featured designer Veronica Martin’s own home where she and partner Carrie Stinson bucked the light oak trend, opting for rich dark wood panelling to great effect.