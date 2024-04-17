45+ Great Ideas For Mother’s Day Gifts

Looking for a Mother’s Day gift that isn’t flowers? The design editors at House & Home have handpicked over 40 great products — so you don’t have to. Discover our top finds for the book lover, serial decorator, Mom with the green thumb and more. Scroll down and get shopping!

For The Serial Decorator

Long Twisted Candles Set of 2, $9.50 Simons These tapered lilac candles have a twisted design that will instantly upgrade any dining experience. Complete the set with glass fluted candle holders (sold separately).

Handmade Decorative Tray $38 Hopson Grace This handmade Ikat tray in magenta is the perfect catch-all for jewelry, keys or to simply display on its own.

Amalfi Print Cushion $30 Simons Transport Mom to the Mediterranean with this printed pillow inspired by the Amalfi Coast. Limoncello, anyone?

Pretty Vase From $265 Etsy This blue and white vase from Etsy looks just as good as a stand-alone object as it does filled with freshly cut wildflowers or Mom's favorite bouquet.

Røros Tweed City Throw $355 Anthropologie Kick off spring decorating with this Røros Tweed City Throw by fashion designer Ingunn Birkeland for Anthropologie. A perfect gift for the mom who loves color and pattern.

Kartell Geen-A Table Lamp $430 Maison Corbeil The Geen-A table lamp from Kartell has a sleek and modern design that will upgrade any reading nook. Plus, its battery-operated technology means it can go with Mom from the patio to the parlour.

Jewel-Toned Bowls $485 Holt Renfrew Iridescent Murano glass nut bowls in blues and purples have a jewel-like shine. Perfect for serving snacks or Mom's favorite trinkets!

Little + Big Luxuries

Oak & Fire Candle $30 Must Societe Bring the outdoors in with this naturally-scented candle that smells like the forest.

House & Home Plush Throw by Lynda Reeves x Costco $30 Costco Finally, a new home goods line from our own Lynda Reeves. These new plush throws are available in 6 dreamy colors and offer a fresh take on classic style in easy-care, machine-washable materials. Find them online or at your nearest Costco warehouse.

Eco-friendly Body Essentials Body wash from $35 The Detox Market Treat Mom to quality products for the body that will up their beauty and wellness routine. Nécessaire's fragrance-free items are eco-friendly and ideal for sensitive skin.

Bold Pearl Drop Earrings $98 Mejuri Pearls and drop earrings are having a big comeback, which is why Mejuri's Bold Pearl Drop Earrings are the It Jewellery find for Mom this year. Classic and sophisticated, these earrings are set with freshwater cultured pearls and gold vermeil.

Silk Scarf In Forêt Print $150 Holt Renfrew This vibrant silk scarf by Longchamp features colorful wildflowers and wildlife, making it a great accessory for Mom's summer wardrobe.

Turkish Linen Robe $245 Obakki Gift Mom while supporting an important cause with this luxurious organic cotton and linen robe from Obakki. All profits will be given back to the Turkish artisans who suffered the devastation of Turkey's 2023 earthquake.

Luxury Shagreen Board Game $250 Anthropologie Elevate board game night with a luxurious Shagreen Scrabble or Monopoly board. This gold and aquamarine Scrabble set comes with an elegantly designed score sheet, gold hourglass sand timer and luxe tile holders.

Louis Vuitton Dinner Plates From $295 Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton has just released its first line of tableware. Look out for the collection of dinnerware and serving pieces made from Limoges porcelain featuring the brand's iconic flower monogram in a classic blue and white palette.

Set The Table

Speckled Mugs Set of 2 for $75 Simons Elevate Mom's morning cup of coffee or evening tea with this summery set of speckled mugs.

Handmade Glassware From $60 Simons We fell in love with artist and glass blower Silvia Taylor's creations at Toronto's 2024 Interior Design Show. Choose from her selection of colorful glassware, including drinking glasses, decanters, vases and more.

Gemma Flutes Set of 4, $62 Anthropologie For the Mom who loves to entertain, these pastel-hued flutes with a disco-ball base will be the talk of the party.

Wave Pitcher $275 Design Within Reach Bring a hit of whimsy to their summer table with this amber pitcher with a clear wavy handle. Made out of borosilicate glass, this playful jug is ideal for hot or cold beverages.

Colorful Striped Placements Set of 4, $350 Misette Alfreso dining never looked so good thanks to these Jardin Embroidered linen placemats from Misette, complete with a playful scalloped trim.

The Cook Who Has It All

Flower Trivet $25 Le Creuset Every cook needs a good selection of trivets. Le Creuset's Silicone Flower Trivet is a great budget-friendly gift on its own. Or, pair it with the Flower Cocotte (below!) for a set they'll never forget.

The Ninja® Foodi® Everyday PossibleCooker™ Pro $120 Ninja The Ninja® Foodi® Everyday PossibleCooker™ Pro speaks for itself. The all-in-one cooker replaces 10 cooking appliances so you can cook everything from rice and pasta to full meals in one handy appliance (without the need for an oven or stovetop!).

Day Tea Towels Approx $120, set of 6 Ferm Living In a warm, earthy palette, Day tea towels are made from organic cotton and have woven lables to keep you on schedule.

The Drinkmate OmniFizz Soda Maker $130 Amazon The Drinkmate OmniFizz soda maker can carbonate more than just water. Add some sparkle to your juice, wine and even flat beer or soda. The wireless technology allows you to take this straight to your backyard, picnics and even camping .

Citrus Juicer $200 Best Buy Smeg's colorful line of citrus juicers will look great on Mom's counter and has a handy sensor that automatically starts the juicing process the moment they put their favorite fruit on the reamer. Perfect for freshly-squeezed juice, cocktails, dressings and more.

Flower Cocotte $300 Le Creuset Le Creuset's iconic cast iron pot is now offered in a floral design for the ultimate Mother's Day gift. Think Fast! The Flower Cocotte is only available for a limited time in Meringue and Shell Pink.

Jetsetter

Travel Belt For Luggage $60 Amazon Perfect for the Mom who loves to travel, the Cincha travel belt — as seen on Shark Tank — will strap around their suitcase and carry-on bag, so they can go hands-free from the airport to the hotel.

Structured Palm Tote $115 Obakki This artisan-made tote from Obakki is the perfect travel companion for weekend trips, days by the beach and even farmers markets.

Beach Towel Approx. $130 McGee & Co The Monaco Fringed Beach Towel from McGee & Co has a classic striped design that will bring resort vibes everywhere they go. Combine it with a woven tote bag for the ultimate weekender set.

Compressible Packing Cubes $135 Monos Pack smart, organized and in style with these compressible packing cubes from Monos. Inspired by Magnolia Bakery's world-famous Banana Pudding in NYC, this handy set of clothing organizers will turn packing into a joyful activity.

Frequent Flyer Travel Set $195 Holt Renfrew Ensure Mom gets their beauty sleep while in transit with this luxury travel set that includes a memory foam neck pillow, black slipsilk travel pillowcase, matching black slipsilk sleep mask and face covering.

For The One With The Green Thumb

6-Piece Garden Tool Set $40 Rona Freshen up Mom's gardening set with everything they'll need for the season ahead. This kit includes a kneeling pad, hand pruner, trowel, fork, cultivator and weeder.

Aromatic Seed Kit $46 Simons Give the gift of a bountiful garden with this organic seed kit from Simons. From Scarlet sage to Showy baby's-breath, the set includes 7 types of annuals that will bring fresh colors and aromas to any outdoor space.

NJoR Scandinavia Steel Seed Packet Storage Box Organizer $55 Amazon This seed packet storage tin is made of powder coated galvanized steel and a lid with a toggle latch to keep seeds organized, dry and safe from mice and pests. Bonus: the color looks cheery in a garden shed.

Brass Watering Can $169 Lee Valley The copper watering can from British company Haws comes with a detachable extra-fine brass rose for controlled indoor watering. Polish will keep it shiny and bright, or let it oxidize to a beautiful deep green.

Stack & Sprout Gardening System From $420 Stack & Sprout Stack & Sprout is a new tall planter from a Toronto startup that lets you grow leafy greens, herbs and fruits in just one square foot. The starter pack comes with eight, mess-free soil pods that tuck into modules with an intelligent irrigation system that caters to each plant. A warm meter monitors moisture, and the rotatable base allows for comfortable pruning and sun exposure.

Summer Reading List

The Only Magazine Subscription You Need From $26 House & Home Give the gift of expert design and decorating advice with an annual subscription to House & Home. Mom will love this!

The Side Gardener: Recipes & Notes From My Garden $34 Amazon House & Home readers know Rosie Daykin from the many years she's graced our pages as a baker, designer, gardener and cookbook author. The Vancouver doyenne of "home" has just published a new cookbook, The Side Gardener, featuring her own kitchen garden, greenhouse and fresh, creative dishes.

Mamma Milano: Lessons from the Motherland $58 Amazon Fashionable moms will no doubt recognize the brand La DoubleJ, founded by J.J. Martin, who emigrated from New York to Milan over 20 years ago. Each copy is bound in one of three LaDoubleJ fabrics and is a celebration of Italian fashion, food, and good living.

Garden: Exploring the Horticultural World $85 Amazon With more than 300 entries, this comprehensive book showcases gardens all over the world – from Japanese Zen gardens and humble vegetable plots.

Pierre Frey: Textiles, Wallpapers, Carpets, and Furniture $108 Amazon Authored by Pierre's son, Patrick, the book is a personal recollection of the company's history and the creation of its exuberant botanicals, Uzbek ikats, woodblock-printed fabrics and scenic wall coverings.