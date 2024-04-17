Decorating & Design
April 17, 2024
45+ Great Ideas For Mother’s Day Gifts
Looking for a Mother’s Day gift that isn’t flowers? The design editors at House & Home have handpicked over 40 great products — so you don’t have to. Discover our top finds for the book lover, serial decorator, Mom with the green thumb and more. Scroll down and get shopping!
For The Serial Decorator
Long Twisted Candles
These tapered lilac candles have a twisted design that will instantly upgrade any dining experience. Complete the set with glass fluted candle holders (sold separately).
Handmade Decorative Tray
This handmade Ikat tray in magenta is the perfect catch-all for jewelry, keys or to simply display on its own.
Amalfi Print Cushion
Transport Mom to the Mediterranean with this printed pillow inspired by the Amalfi Coast. Limoncello, anyone?
Pretty Vase
This blue and white vase from Etsy looks just as good as a stand-alone object as it does filled with freshly cut wildflowers or Mom's favorite bouquet.
Røros Tweed City Throw
Kick off spring decorating with this Røros Tweed City Throw by fashion designer Ingunn Birkeland for Anthropologie. A perfect gift for the mom who loves color and pattern.
Kartell Geen-A Table Lamp
The Geen-A table lamp from Kartell has a sleek and modern design that will upgrade any reading nook. Plus, its battery-operated technology means it can go with Mom from the patio to the parlour.
Jewel-Toned Bowls
Iridescent Murano glass nut bowls in blues and purples have a jewel-like shine. Perfect for serving snacks or Mom's favorite trinkets!
Little + Big Luxuries
Oak & Fire Candle
Bring the outdoors in with this naturally-scented candle that smells like the forest.
House & Home Plush Throw by Lynda Reeves x Costco
Finally, a new home goods line from our own Lynda Reeves. These new plush throws are available in 6 dreamy colors and offer a fresh take on classic style in easy-care, machine-washable materials. Find them online or at your nearest Costco warehouse.
Eco-friendly Body Essentials
Treat Mom to quality products for the body that will up their beauty and wellness routine. Nécessaire's fragrance-free items are eco-friendly and ideal for sensitive skin.
Bold Pearl Drop Earrings
Pearls and drop earrings are having a big comeback, which is why Mejuri's Bold Pearl Drop Earrings are the It Jewellery find for Mom this year. Classic and sophisticated, these earrings are set with freshwater cultured pearls and gold vermeil.
Silk Scarf In Forêt Print
This vibrant silk scarf by Longchamp features colorful wildflowers and wildlife, making it a great accessory for Mom's summer wardrobe.
Turkish Linen Robe
Gift Mom while supporting an important cause with this luxurious organic cotton and linen robe from Obakki. All profits will be given back to the Turkish artisans who suffered the devastation of Turkey's 2023 earthquake.
Luxury Shagreen Board Game
Elevate board game night with a luxurious Shagreen Scrabble or Monopoly board. This gold and aquamarine Scrabble set comes with an elegantly designed score sheet, gold hourglass sand timer and luxe tile holders.
Louis Vuitton Dinner Plates
Louis Vuitton has just released its first line of tableware. Look out for the collection of dinnerware and serving pieces made from Limoges porcelain featuring the brand's iconic flower monogram in a classic blue and white palette.
Set The Table
Speckled Mugs
Elevate Mom's morning cup of coffee or evening tea with this summery set of speckled mugs.
Handmade Glassware
We fell in love with artist and glass blower Silvia Taylor's creations at Toronto's 2024 Interior Design Show. Choose from her selection of colorful glassware, including drinking glasses, decanters, vases and more.
Gemma Flutes
For the Mom who loves to entertain, these pastel-hued flutes with a disco-ball base will be the talk of the party.
Wave Pitcher
Bring a hit of whimsy to their summer table with this amber pitcher with a clear wavy handle. Made out of borosilicate glass, this playful jug is ideal for hot or cold beverages.
Colorful Striped Placements
Alfreso dining never looked so good thanks to these Jardin Embroidered linen placemats from Misette, complete with a playful scalloped trim.
The Cook Who Has It All
Flower Trivet
Every cook needs a good selection of trivets. Le Creuset's Silicone Flower Trivet is a great budget-friendly gift on its own. Or, pair it with the Flower Cocotte (below!) for a set they'll never forget.
The Ninja® Foodi® Everyday PossibleCooker™ Pro
The Ninja® Foodi® Everyday PossibleCooker™ Pro speaks for itself. The all-in-one cooker replaces 10 cooking appliances so you can cook everything from rice and pasta to full meals in one handy appliance (without the need for an oven or stovetop!).
Day Tea Towels
In a warm, earthy palette, Day tea towels are made from organic cotton and have woven lables to keep you on schedule.
The Drinkmate OmniFizz Soda Maker
The Drinkmate OmniFizz soda maker can carbonate more than just water. Add some sparkle to your juice, wine and even flat beer or soda. The wireless technology allows you to take this straight to your backyard, picnics and even camping .
Citrus Juicer
Smeg's colorful line of citrus juicers will look great on Mom's counter and has a handy sensor that automatically starts the juicing process the moment they put their favorite fruit on the reamer. Perfect for freshly-squeezed juice, cocktails, dressings and more.
Flower Cocotte
Le Creuset's iconic cast iron pot is now offered in a floral design for the ultimate Mother's Day gift. Think Fast! The Flower Cocotte is only available for a limited time in Meringue and Shell Pink.
Jetsetter
Travel Belt For Luggage
Perfect for the Mom who loves to travel, the Cincha travel belt — as seen on Shark Tank — will strap around their suitcase and carry-on bag, so they can go hands-free from the airport to the hotel.
Structured Palm Tote
This artisan-made tote from Obakki is the perfect travel companion for weekend trips, days by the beach and even farmers markets.
Beach Towel
The Monaco Fringed Beach Towel from McGee & Co has a classic striped design that will bring resort vibes everywhere they go. Combine it with a woven tote bag for the ultimate weekender set.
Compressible Packing Cubes
Pack smart, organized and in style with these compressible packing cubes from Monos. Inspired by Magnolia Bakery’s world-famous Banana Pudding in NYC, this handy set of clothing organizers will turn packing into a joyful activity.
Frequent Flyer Travel Set
Ensure Mom gets their beauty sleep while in transit with this luxury travel set that includes a memory foam neck pillow, black slipsilk travel pillowcase, matching black slipsilk sleep mask and face covering.
For The One With The Green Thumb
6-Piece Garden Tool Set
Freshen up Mom's gardening set with everything they'll need for the season ahead. This kit includes a kneeling pad, hand pruner, trowel, fork, cultivator and weeder.
Aromatic Seed Kit
Give the gift of a bountiful garden with this organic seed kit from Simons. From Scarlet sage to Showy baby's-breath, the set includes 7 types of annuals that will bring fresh colors and aromas to any outdoor space.
NJoR Scandinavia Steel Seed Packet Storage Box Organizer
This seed packet storage tin is made of powder coated galvanized steel and a lid with a toggle latch to keep seeds organized, dry and safe from mice and pests. Bonus: the color looks cheery in a garden shed.
Brass Watering Can
The copper watering can from British company Haws comes with a detachable extra-fine brass rose for controlled indoor watering. Polish will keep it shiny and bright, or let it oxidize to a beautiful deep green.
Stack & Sprout Gardening System
Stack & Sprout is a new tall planter from a Toronto startup that lets you grow leafy greens, herbs and fruits in just one square foot. The starter pack comes with eight, mess-free soil pods that tuck into modules with an intelligent irrigation system that caters to each plant. A warm meter monitors moisture, and the rotatable base allows for comfortable pruning and sun exposure.
Summer Reading List
The Only Magazine Subscription You Need
Give the gift of expert design and decorating advice with an annual subscription to House & Home. Mom will love this!
The Side Gardener: Recipes & Notes From My Garden
House & Home readers know Rosie Daykin from the many years she's graced our pages as a baker, designer, gardener and cookbook author. The Vancouver doyenne of "home" has just published a new cookbook, The Side Gardener, featuring her own kitchen garden, greenhouse and fresh, creative dishes.
Mamma Milano: Lessons from the Motherland
Fashionable moms will no doubt recognize the brand La DoubleJ, founded by J.J. Martin, who emigrated from New York to Milan over 20 years ago. Each copy is bound in one of three LaDoubleJ fabrics and is a celebration of Italian fashion, food, and good living.
Garden: Exploring the Horticultural World
With more than 300 entries, this comprehensive book showcases gardens all over the world – from Japanese Zen gardens and humble vegetable plots.
Pierre Frey: Textiles, Wallpapers, Carpets, and Furniture
Authored by Pierre’s son, Patrick, the book is a personal recollection of the company’s history and the creation of its exuberant botanicals, Uzbek ikats, woodblock-printed fabrics and scenic wall coverings.
Slim Aarons: The Essential Collection
For 50 years, lanky photographer George Allen “Slim” Aarons catalogued well-heeled society. This new book includes 100 never-before-seen images, depicting beautiful creatures in their natural habitats, for a front-row seat to the good life.
All products featured on House & Home are independently selected by our editors, however when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Prices are shown in Canadian dollars and are accurate on the date of publication.