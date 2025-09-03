Shops We Love

Tabrizi Rugs Halifax Blending tradition with modern sensibility, this family-run boutique has been importing Eastern rugs for more than 35 years. Each piece is handpicked for its character and craftsmanship, with the belief that every rug has a story — and the right home to tell it in. Shop Now

Atelier Trema Bedford For more than 20 years, Atelier Trema has been handcrafting beautiful ceramic tableware in its workshop in the heart of the Eastern Townships. Atelier’s work is inspired by a simple and sustainable lifestyle. The boutique also has a café for a a coffee or lunch, and be sure to pick up one of their charming handmade jars for maple syrup. Shop Now

Maison Jacynthe Quebec Maison Jacynthe is the brand founded by actor Jacynthe Rene that has blossomed into 17 retail boutiques across Quebec. Located in a historical home, the flagship Montreal store on 543 Sherbrooke St. East has been redesigned as a trés chic boutique by Les Ensembliers. The line includes makeup, skincare, supplements and home care products, all vegan, cruelty free and beautifully packaged. Shop Now

Kamali Home & LIfestyle Brossard Located in Quartier DIX30, an open-air mall, this shop is a go-to for eclectic home goods and artisan-crafted accents. Discover unique furniture, wovens, ceramic tableware and bold wall art — pieces often made using sustainable and ethical practices. Shop Now

Home Société Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto A third-generation, Montreal-based company that offers a one-stop destination for furniture and home accessories. Find a collection of exclusive European brands including Kartell and Ligne Roset all under one roof. Locations in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. Shop Now

Montauk Sofa Toronto A new 8,000 – square-foot, four-storey flagship store in Toronto’s downtown design district showcases Montauk Sofa’s extensive line of luxe sofas and seating, beds and outdoor furniture. There’s also a show kitchen by Valcucine, a complete fabric library, a rooftop terrace and a lush garden. Designed by Cohlmeyer Architecture, the new showroom reimagines the 1920s historical building as an elegant private home with beautifully curated spaces. See their other locations in Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. Shop Now

Gallery Elder Ottawa “I like the word elder — it has the connotation of being wise and full of character,” says Tyler Brand, who opened his 1,200-square-foot gallery and boutique in Ottawa’s Westboro neighbourhood in the fall of 2022. After years working in retail (most recently at Mjölk in Toronto), Tyler decided to build something of his own. Having grown up in a converted 1880s schoolhouse just outside of Kitchener, Ont., he was instilled with an appreciation for historical pieces from a young age. Gallery Elder specializes in antique furniture, homewares and accessories, primarily from the 17th to 19th centuries. The shop is fittingly gallery-like, with concrete walls, exposed piping and tons of natural light. Shop Now

Ah-Bohd Home Store Belleville A trip to Prince Edward County isn’t complete without a visit to this lofty 3,000-square-foot showroom. Featuring a large selection of quality furniture, lighting, rugs and home accessories, Ah-Bohd showcases handmade furniture from brands like Verellen. The store is the also a stockist for Farrow & Ball paints and wallpapers. Shop Now

Au Lit Fine Linens Toronto What began as a small bedding boutique in Montreal in 1981 has evolved into a national brand known for high-quality, all-natural bedding and bath accessories, loungewear and even custom headboards and made-to- order bed frames. Au Lit’s flagship in north Toronto boasts 10,000 square feet including the Thread Count Bar. Shop Now

Canapy Furniture Toronto Redefining accessible luxury, this Canadian furniture company is making its mark combining European craftsmanship and made-to-order custom solutions. All pieces are thoughtfully priced and curated for modern, design-conscious living. Shop Now

David's Fine Linens Toronto Inspired by the owner’s global travels and more than four decades in the bedding business, this boutique offers high-quality European linens, down duvets and Egyptian cotton towels. Its bespoke program lets you design and customize, and all linens are handcrafted in Italy. Shop Now

Kolani Kitchen & Bath Woodbridge Discover top kitchen and bath brands such as Virta, Riobel and Toto at each of the seven Ontario showrooms. Informed staff, competitive pricing and fresh stock arriving regularly make this a must-stop for anyone renovating. Shop Now

MUTI Kitchen & Bath Toronto A destination for kitchen and bath design that offers a full range of products and services. You’ll find kitchen and bath fixtures, and accessories from brands such as Kohler, Blanco, House of Rohl and Kallista, plus surfaces from Laminam and hardware from Emtek. Check out Veneto Bath, Muti’s own line of affordable bath fixtures and accessories, and the fully assembled vanities that started it all, which are kept in stock. Its 12,000-square foot showroom in Toronto’s Castlefield Design District has a newly designed lounge and display vignettes. Don’t miss Muti’s additional showroom in Oakville at 550 Speers Road. Shop Now

R:Design Toronto With 6,000-square-feet of contemporary and vintage rugs, this showroom spotlights high-end broadloom and stunning handmade rugs from around the globe. Consult with resident rug specialist and artist Robyn Waffle to find the perfect piece to elevate your space. Shop Now

Wills & Prior Stratford This beautifully curated and charming two-storey design shop is a must-visit for anyone coming to Stratford. Its expansive, well-edited collection of textiles, rugs, locally made furniture and original Canadian art and pottery are all handpicked by owner Sarah Smithers. Shop Now

Hut K Winnipeg This bright showroom — boasting the largest selection of international design brands in the Prairies — features thoughtfully designed furniture, lighting and home accessories. Each piece is curated to ensure that both living and working spaces are functional and beautiful. Shop Now

The Style Well North Vancouver Thestylewell was created to inspire and delight those who appreciate all things beautiful, bringing together timeless decorative accents and textiles in a casual, eclectic style. Thestylewell is a shop and source for those searching for unique pieces that offer value, substance and quality. Shop owner Lisa Wrixon, with her years of experience as a residential interior designer, has curated a collection of beautiful pieces with the intent of enhancing living spaces and creating meaningful moments at home. Shop Now

Services We Love