The H&H 100 — 2025

Published on November 11, 2025

This annual list is our opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the Canadian designers who have graced our pages. This year sees nine debuts and one new addition to our Hall of Fame! Please join us in recognizing the incredible talent that continues to engage and inspire our readers. In a world where AI is increasingly encroaching into every spectre of life, the very human creativity and authentic vision of these pros is to be applauded and supported. We salute you!

Alex Lukey
Audax
Toronto And Palm Beach, Fla.

Gianpiero Pugliese and Mariya Naumov, the husband and wife principals behind this design-build firm, often reference historical design, evident in the striking Vermeer-inspired kitchen in our Jan 2025 issue.

Kit & Lauryn
Brian McCourt Design Build
Toronto

Brian McCourt, co-host of HGTV Canada’s Backyard Builds, excels in practical solutions that don’t compromise on style. His recent makeover of his mom Jennine’s new home in the June 2025 issue was a reader favourite.

Lauren Miller
Kelly Hopter Interiors
Toronto

Principal designer Ines Kelly Mazzotta enjoys a robust social media following. Her projects have appeared twice in our pages, and Ines’ frequent H&H home tour videos always deliver attainable inspiration.

Eva Grace Photography
Kimberly Jones Lifestyle
North Vancouver, B.C.

We love the storybook quality of the white clapboard Connecticut home Kimberly Jones designed in our May 2024 issue. Her spaces often feature white walls warmed by mid-tone woods for an ethereal, nostalgic vibe that’s family-friendly.

Alex Lukey
Michaela Burns Interiors
Toronto

Designer Michaela Burns entranced us with her Toronto home in the Oct 2024 issue, which was loaded with on-trend touches including a skeleton arch, tiled bar and room divider, and a teal pantry lined in Kelly Wearstler wallpaper.

Georgina Viney
Natalie Tredgett Design
London, U.K.

Canadian Natalie Tredgett’s colourful English home graced the cover of our Oct 2023 Fall Decorating issue and it was fitting: she displays a fearless and artistic aesthetic that’s expressive and imaginative.

Lauren Miller
Parris McKenna Design
Toronto

Parris McKenna has popped up with increasing frequency in our pages since debuting in the Oct 2024 issue. Her soulfully crafted interiors are marked by a beautiful palette of materials.

Carl Ostberg
Rosanne Daykin Creative Works
Vancouver

Rosie Daykin’s reimagined bungalow was unveiled on the cover of our May 2025 issue. Rosie’s been a fixture in H&H pages for more than 25 years; her work always feels relevant and fresh.

Penguins Egg Studio
Sey Studios
London, U.K.

Canadian designer Amanda L. Hoyle’s Notting Hill home, featured in the June 2025 issue, displays her global sensibilities, combining contemporary North American design with traditional British colours and patterns.

See the eight former Designers of the Year below, plus this year’s DOTY, Tommy Smythe!

Patrick Biller
Tommy Smythe
Toronto

Tommy Smythe is our 2025 Designer of the Year! Tommy's signature style is a bold and joyful mix of old and new. It's about time we properly celebrate his amazing body of work, and the endlessly enthusiastic maestro behind those joyful rooms.

Lauren Miller
Ali Budd Interiors
Toronto

Bold and fearless, 2024 Designer of the Year Ali Budd never shies away from a statement marble, artisanal pendant or luxe wallpaper — and the results are as striking and effortless as her own signature red lip. HGTV Canada’s House of Ali proves she’s a natural star.

Douglas Friedman
CVDT Interior Design
Toronto

After working as creative director with the legendary Nicky Haslam for 13 years in the U.K., 2023 Designer of the Year Colette van den Thillart now runs a thriving design firm known for its lavish take on classic style, with projects around the world.

Michael Graydon
Gluckstein Design Planning
Toronto

Classic and soigné, 2022 Designer of the Year Brian Gluckstein has cast a long shadow across the Canadian design scene for more than 30 years with 12 Princess Margaret Home Lottery showhomes, recent residential projects including a beachfront retreat, urban penthouse and city townhouse, plus a line of branded products for The Home Depot Canada.

Ted Belton
Anne Hepfer Designs
Toronto

Anne Hepfer’s work is preppy and polished. This 2021 Designer of the Year is especially sought- after for wielding pure colour with aplomb, as seen in her vixenish red library or a boathouse washed in dreamy aquamarine accents.

Bee Chalmers
Sophie Burke Design
Vancouver

Sophie Burke’s work stays true to her roots. As the 2020 Designer of the Year, she combines Scandi-style rigour with natural materials for a soothing, Pacific Northwest purity. She’s currently updating a historical Victorian in San Francisco and working on a Whistler ski chalet project.

André Rider
Les Ensembliers
Montreal

Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal take a joyful approach to a range of eclectic projects. Our 2019 Designers of the Year are currently working on the Auberge Saint-Antoine hotel expansion in Quebec City and will appear on home improvement series Karine et la maison jaune on Crave.

Patrick Biller
Nam Dang-Mitchell Design
Calgary

2018 Designer of the Year Nam Dang-Mitchell is known for her classic yet edgy style. Whether she’s designing a custom lakehouse or The Beverly, a Calgary hair salon, she brings effortless cool.

Ted Belton
Katherine Newman Design
Toronto

With an encyclopedic wealth of design knowledge, our inaugural 2017 Designer of the Year Katherine Newman carefully curates pieces to create unique, memorable interiors that stand the test of time.

See the full H&H 100 list below. Congratulations to all of our celebrated designers!

Reilly Mooring
31 Westgate
Halifax

Sylvie Li
AKB Design
La Présentation, Que.

Ema Peter
Alda Pereira Design
Vancouver

Kylie Pinder
Alison Milne Co.
Toronto

Patrick Biller
Allison Willson Design
Toronto

Kelly Pease
Alykhan Velji Designs
Calgary

Lauren Miller
Ashley Botten Design
Toronto

Lauren Miller
Ashley Montgomery Design
Barrie, Ont.

D&M Images
Atmosphere Interior Design
Saskatoon

Alex Lukey
Avenue Design
Oakville, Ont.

Mary McNeill Knowles
Bidgood
Victoria

Annie Fafard
Blanc Marine Intérieurs
Montreal

Maxime Desbiens
BlazysGérard
Saint-Gabriel-De-Brandon, Que.

Nicole Reed
Carol Reed Interior Design
Brooklyn, N.S.

Maxime Desbiens
Celia Bryson Interiors
Westmount, Que.

Jeff Holt
Christiane Lemieux
New York

Lauren Miller
Clarisa Llaneza Studio
Toronto

Lauren Miller
Collective Studio
Toronto

Courtesy of Connie Braemer
Connie Braemer Design
Toronto

Virginia Macdonald
Cori Halpern Interiors
Toronto

Lauren Miller
Cynthia Ferguson Designs
Toronto

Valerie Wilcox
Dart Studio
Toronto

Samson Learn
Deb Nelson Design
Halifax

Erin Leydon
EM Design Studio
Toronto

Andrew Pham
Falken Reynolds
Vancouver

Rashid Walid
Farah Alt Design
Toronto

Stacey Brandford
Feasby & Bleeks Design
Toronto

Alberto Kintas
Ferreira Design
Toronto and Lisbon

Lauren Miller
Forward Interiors
Toronto

Jeremiah Ridgeway
Garrow Kedigian Interior Design
New York

Virginia Macdonald
Gillian Gillies Interiors
Toronto

Nicole Robertson
Gillian Segal Design
Vancouver

Natalia Anja
Grapevine Designs
Surrey, B.C.

Virginia Macdonald
Griffin Houghton
Toronto

Stacey Brandford
Henhouse
Halifax

Patrick Biller
Jack Creasy Design
Toronto

Ariana Tennyson
Jaclyn Peters Design
Winnipeg

Lauren Miller
Jaime Polan Zimmerman Interiors
Toronto

Mark Lipczynski
James McIntyre Interior Design
Toronto

Courtesy of James M. Davie Design
James M. Davie Design
Scottsdale, Ariz.

Jean-Sébastien Senécal
Jean Stéphane Beauchamp Design
Montreal

Niamh Barry
Jennifer Kominek
Toronto

Valerie Wilcox
Jennifer Worts Design
Toronto

Lauren Miller
Jessica Leigh Interiors
Toronto

Courtesy of Jonathan Legate
Jonathan Legate Interior Consultation
Chester, N.S.

Naomi Finlay
Julie Charbonneau Design
Toronto

Tek Yang
Kate Zeidler Interior Design
Toronto

Jarusha Brown
Kelly Deck Design
Vancouver

Lauren Miller
Kessler Levitan Design
Toronto

Lauren Miller
Kim Lambert Design
Toronto

Alex Lukey
Kyle Timothy Home
Charlottetown

Eymeric Widling
Louis Duncan-He Designs
Calgary

Jason Stickley
LRDS
Toronto

Marc-Olivier Bécotte
Luke Havekes Design
Montreal

Alex Lukey
Mazen Studio
Toronto

Courtesy of McGill Design Group
McGill Design Group
Toronto

Alex Lukey
Meghan Carter Design
Toronto

Valerie Wilcox
Mhouse
Toronto

Justyn Berkovitz
Mia Parres Design
Toronto

Catherine C. Lavallée
Michael Godmer Studio
Montreal

David Bermann
Michelle Lloyd Bermann
Toronto

Lauren Miller
Montana Burnett Design
Toronto

Patrick Biller
Montana Labelle Design
Toronto

Phil Crozier
Nyla Free Designs
Calgary

Patrick Biller
Orsi Panos Interiors
Whitby, Ont.

Janis Nicolay
Peter Wilds Design
Vancouver

Stacey Brandford
Philip Mitchell Design
Lunenburg, N.S.

Ema Peter
PlaidFox Studio
Vancouver

Margaret Mulligan
Powell & Bonnell
Toronto

Yasmeen Strang
Project22design
Vancouver

Janis Nicolay
Pure Design Inc.
North Vancouver, B.C.

Alex Lukey
Rachel Deeks Design
Toronto

Alex Lukey
Rosen+Co Design Studio
Toronto

Vincenzo Buggea
Sabrina Albanese Interiors
Toronto

Jane Brokenshire
SAM Design
St. John’s, N.L.

Lauren Miller
Sam Sacks Design
Toronto

Kieran Darcy
Sarah Birnie Interiors
Toronto

Valerie Wilcox
Sarah Richardson Design
Toronto

Drew Hadley
Scott Yetman Design
Westmount, Que.

Patrick Biller
Sharon Mimran
Toronto

The Mighty Studio
Shauna Walton Design
Toronto

Joel Klassen
SmithErickson Designs
Calgary

Phil Crozier
Stephanie Brown
Vancouver

Selina Whittaker
Studio 1Nine1
Toronto

Valerie Wilcox
Tara Fingold Interiors
Toronto

Patrick Biller
Tiffany Leigh Design
Barrie, Ont.

Patrick Biller
TOM Design Collective
Toronto

Ash Adams
Two Birds Design
Toronto

Lauren Miller
Two Fold Interiors
Toronto

Johnny Demetriadis/ThirstyCo.
U31
Toronto

Courtesy of Lisa Worth
Worth Interior Design
Toronto

