The H&H 100 — 2025
Published on November 11, 2025
This annual list is our opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the Canadian designers who have graced our pages. This year sees nine debuts and one new addition to our Hall of Fame! Please join us in recognizing the incredible talent that continues to engage and inspire our readers. In a world where AI is increasingly encroaching into every spectre of life, the very human creativity and authentic vision of these pros is to be applauded and supported. We salute you!
AudaxToronto And Palm Beach, Fla.
Gianpiero Pugliese and Mariya Naumov, the husband and wife principals behind this design-build firm, often reference historical design, evident in the striking Vermeer-inspired kitchen in our Jan 2025 issue.
Brian McCourt Design BuildToronto
Brian McCourt, co-host of HGTV Canada’s Backyard Builds, excels in practical solutions that don’t compromise on style. His recent makeover of his mom Jennine’s new home in the June 2025 issue was a reader favourite.
Kelly Hopter InteriorsToronto
Principal designer Ines Kelly Mazzotta enjoys a robust social media following. Her projects have appeared twice in our pages, and Ines’ frequent H&H home tour videos always deliver attainable inspiration.
Kimberly Jones LifestyleNorth Vancouver, B.C.
We love the storybook quality of the white clapboard Connecticut home Kimberly Jones designed in our May 2024 issue. Her spaces often feature white walls warmed by mid-tone woods for an ethereal, nostalgic vibe that’s family-friendly.
Michaela Burns InteriorsToronto
Designer Michaela Burns entranced us with her Toronto home in the Oct 2024 issue, which was loaded with on-trend touches including a skeleton arch, tiled bar and room divider, and a teal pantry lined in Kelly Wearstler wallpaper.
Natalie Tredgett DesignLondon, U.K.
Canadian Natalie Tredgett’s colourful English home graced the cover of our Oct 2023 Fall Decorating issue and it was fitting: she displays a fearless and artistic aesthetic that’s expressive and imaginative.
Parris McKenna DesignToronto
Parris McKenna has popped up with increasing frequency in our pages since debuting in the Oct 2024 issue. Her soulfully crafted interiors are marked by a beautiful palette of materials.
Rosanne Daykin Creative WorksVancouver
Rosie Daykin’s reimagined bungalow was unveiled on the cover of our May 2025 issue. Rosie’s been a fixture in H&H pages for more than 25 years; her work always feels relevant and fresh.
Sey StudiosLondon, U.K.
Canadian designer Amanda L. Hoyle’s Notting Hill home, featured in the June 2025 issue, displays her global sensibilities, combining contemporary North American design with traditional British colours and patterns.
See the eight former Designers of the Year below, plus this year’s DOTY, Tommy Smythe!
Tommy SmytheToronto
Tommy Smythe is our 2025 Designer of the Year! Tommy's signature style is a bold and joyful mix of old and new. It's about time we properly celebrate his amazing body of work, and the endlessly enthusiastic maestro behind those joyful rooms.
Ali Budd InteriorsToronto
Bold and fearless, 2024 Designer of the Year Ali Budd never shies away from a statement marble, artisanal pendant or luxe wallpaper — and the results are as striking and effortless as her own signature red lip. HGTV Canada’s House of Ali proves she’s a natural star.
CVDT Interior DesignToronto
After working as creative director with the legendary Nicky Haslam for 13 years in the U.K., 2023 Designer of the Year Colette van den Thillart now runs a thriving design firm known for its lavish take on classic style, with projects around the world.
Gluckstein Design PlanningToronto
Classic and soigné, 2022 Designer of the Year Brian Gluckstein has cast a long shadow across the Canadian design scene for more than 30 years with 12 Princess Margaret Home Lottery showhomes, recent residential projects including a beachfront retreat, urban penthouse and city townhouse, plus a line of branded products for The Home Depot Canada.
Anne Hepfer DesignsToronto
Anne Hepfer’s work is preppy and polished. This 2021 Designer of the Year is especially sought- after for wielding pure colour with aplomb, as seen in her vixenish red library or a boathouse washed in dreamy aquamarine accents.
Sophie Burke DesignVancouver
Sophie Burke’s work stays true to her roots. As the 2020 Designer of the Year, she combines Scandi-style rigour with natural materials for a soothing, Pacific Northwest purity. She’s currently updating a historical Victorian in San Francisco and working on a Whistler ski chalet project.
Les EnsembliersMontreal
Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal take a joyful approach to a range of eclectic projects. Our 2019 Designers of the Year are currently working on the Auberge Saint-Antoine hotel expansion in Quebec City and will appear on home improvement series Karine et la maison jaune on Crave.
Nam Dang-Mitchell DesignCalgary
2018 Designer of the Year Nam Dang-Mitchell is known for her classic yet edgy style. Whether she’s designing a custom lakehouse or The Beverly, a Calgary hair salon, she brings effortless cool.
Katherine Newman DesignToronto
With an encyclopedic wealth of design knowledge, our inaugural 2017 Designer of the Year Katherine Newman carefully curates pieces to create unique, memorable interiors that stand the test of time.