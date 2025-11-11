This annual list is our opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the Canadian designers who have graced our pages. This year sees nine debuts and one new addition to our Hall of Fame! Please join us in recognizing the incredible talent that continues to engage and inspire our readers. In a world where AI is increasingly encroaching into every spectre of life, the very human creativity and authentic vision of these pros is to be applauded and supported. We salute you!

Alex Lukey Audax Toronto And Palm Beach, Fla. Gianpiero Pugliese and Mariya Naumov, the husband and wife principals behind this design-build firm, often reference historical design, evident in the striking Vermeer-inspired kitchen in our Jan 2025 issue.

Kit & Lauryn Brian McCourt Design Build Toronto Brian McCourt, co-host of HGTV Canada’s Backyard Builds, excels in practical solutions that don’t compromise on style. His recent makeover of his mom Jennine’s new home in the June 2025 issue was a reader favourite.

Lauren Miller Kelly Hopter Interiors Toronto Principal designer Ines Kelly Mazzotta enjoys a robust social media following. Her projects have appeared twice in our pages, and Ines’ frequent H&H home tour videos always deliver attainable inspiration.

Eva Grace Photography Kimberly Jones Lifestyle North Vancouver, B.C. We love the storybook quality of the white clapboard Connecticut home Kimberly Jones designed in our May 2024 issue. Her spaces often feature white walls warmed by mid-tone woods for an ethereal, nostalgic vibe that’s family-friendly.

Alex Lukey Michaela Burns Interiors Toronto Designer Michaela Burns entranced us with her Toronto home in the Oct 2024 issue, which was loaded with on-trend touches including a skeleton arch, tiled bar and room divider, and a teal pantry lined in Kelly Wearstler wallpaper.

Georgina Viney Natalie Tredgett Design London, U.K. Canadian Natalie Tredgett’s colourful English home graced the cover of our Oct 2023 Fall Decorating issue and it was fitting: she displays a fearless and artistic aesthetic that’s expressive and imaginative.

Lauren Miller Parris McKenna Design Toronto Parris McKenna has popped up with increasing frequency in our pages since debuting in the Oct 2024 issue. Her soulfully crafted interiors are marked by a beautiful palette of materials.

Carl Ostberg Rosanne Daykin Creative Works Vancouver Rosie Daykin’s reimagined bungalow was unveiled on the cover of our May 2025 issue. Rosie’s been a fixture in H&H pages for more than 25 years; her work always feels relevant and fresh.

Penguins Egg Studio Sey Studios London, U.K. Canadian designer Amanda L. Hoyle’s Notting Hill home, featured in the June 2025 issue, displays her global sensibilities, combining contemporary North American design with traditional British colours and patterns.

Patrick Biller Tommy Smythe Toronto Tommy Smythe is our 2025 Designer of the Year! Tommy's signature style is a bold and joyful mix of old and new. It's about time we properly celebrate his amazing body of work, and the endlessly enthusiastic maestro behind those joyful rooms.

Lauren Miller Ali Budd Interiors Toronto Bold and fearless, 2024 Designer of the Year Ali Budd never shies away from a statement marble, artisanal pendant or luxe wallpaper — and the results are as striking and effortless as her own signature red lip. HGTV Canada’s House of Ali proves she’s a natural star.

Douglas Friedman CVDT Interior Design Toronto After working as creative director with the legendary Nicky Haslam for 13 years in the U.K., 2023 Designer of the Year Colette van den Thillart now runs a thriving design firm known for its lavish take on classic style, with projects around the world.

Michael Graydon Gluckstein Design Planning Toronto Classic and soigné, 2022 Designer of the Year Brian Gluckstein has cast a long shadow across the Canadian design scene for more than 30 years with 12 Princess Margaret Home Lottery showhomes, recent residential projects including a beachfront retreat, urban penthouse and city townhouse, plus a line of branded products for The Home Depot Canada.

Ted Belton Anne Hepfer Designs Toronto Anne Hepfer’s work is preppy and polished. This 2021 Designer of the Year is especially sought- after for wielding pure colour with aplomb, as seen in her vixenish red library or a boathouse washed in dreamy aquamarine accents.

Bee Chalmers Sophie Burke Design Vancouver Sophie Burke’s work stays true to her roots. As the 2020 Designer of the Year, she combines Scandi-style rigour with natural materials for a soothing, Pacific Northwest purity. She’s currently updating a historical Victorian in San Francisco and working on a Whistler ski chalet project.

André Rider Les Ensembliers Montreal Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal take a joyful approach to a range of eclectic projects. Our 2019 Designers of the Year are currently working on the Auberge Saint-Antoine hotel expansion in Quebec City and will appear on home improvement series Karine et la maison jaune on Crave.

Patrick Biller Nam Dang-Mitchell Design Calgary 2018 Designer of the Year Nam Dang-Mitchell is known for her classic yet edgy style. Whether she’s designing a custom lakehouse or The Beverly, a Calgary hair salon, she brings effortless cool.

Ted Belton Katherine Newman Design Toronto With an encyclopedic wealth of design knowledge, our inaugural 2017 Designer of the Year Katherine Newman carefully curates pieces to create unique, memorable interiors that stand the test of time.

Reilly Mooring 31 Westgate Halifax

Sylvie Li AKB Design La Présentation, Que.

Ema Peter Alda Pereira Design Vancouver

Kylie Pinder Alison Milne Co. Toronto

Patrick Biller Allison Willson Design Toronto

Kelly Pease Alykhan Velji Designs Calgary

Lauren Miller Ashley Botten Design Toronto

Lauren Miller Ashley Montgomery Design Barrie, Ont.

D&M Images Atmosphere Interior Design Saskatoon

Alex Lukey Avenue Design Oakville, Ont.

Mary McNeill Knowles Bidgood Victoria

Annie Fafard Blanc Marine Intérieurs Montreal

Maxime Desbiens BlazysGérard Saint-Gabriel-De-Brandon, Que.

Nicole Reed Carol Reed Interior Design Brooklyn, N.S.

Maxime Desbiens Celia Bryson Interiors Westmount, Que.

Jeff Holt Christiane Lemieux New York

Lauren Miller Clarisa Llaneza Studio Toronto

Lauren Miller Collective Studio Toronto

Courtesy of Connie Braemer Connie Braemer Design Toronto

Virginia Macdonald Cori Halpern Interiors Toronto

Lauren Miller Cynthia Ferguson Designs Toronto

Valerie Wilcox Dart Studio Toronto

Samson Learn Deb Nelson Design Halifax

Erin Leydon EM Design Studio Toronto

Andrew Pham Falken Reynolds Vancouver

Rashid Walid Farah Alt Design Toronto

Stacey Brandford Feasby & Bleeks Design Toronto

Alberto Kintas Ferreira Design Toronto and Lisbon

Lauren Miller Forward Interiors Toronto

Jeremiah Ridgeway Garrow Kedigian Interior Design New York

Virginia Macdonald Gillian Gillies Interiors Toronto

Nicole Robertson Gillian Segal Design Vancouver

Natalia Anja Grapevine Designs Surrey, B.C.

Virginia Macdonald Griffin Houghton Toronto

Stacey Brandford Henhouse Halifax

Patrick Biller Jack Creasy Design Toronto

Ariana Tennyson Jaclyn Peters Design Winnipeg

Lauren Miller Jaime Polan Zimmerman Interiors Toronto

Mark Lipczynski James McIntyre Interior Design Toronto

Courtesy of James M. Davie Design James M. Davie Design Scottsdale, Ariz.

Jean-Sébastien Senécal Jean Stéphane Beauchamp Design Montreal

Niamh Barry Jennifer Kominek Toronto

Valerie Wilcox Jennifer Worts Design Toronto

Lauren Miller Jessica Leigh Interiors Toronto

Courtesy of Jonathan Legate Jonathan Legate Interior Consultation Chester, N.S.

Naomi Finlay Julie Charbonneau Design Toronto

Tek Yang Kate Zeidler Interior Design Toronto

Jarusha Brown Kelly Deck Design Vancouver

Lauren Miller Kessler Levitan Design Toronto

Lauren Miller Kim Lambert Design Toronto

Alex Lukey Kyle Timothy Home Charlottetown

Eymeric Widling Louis Duncan-He Designs Calgary

Jason Stickley LRDS Toronto

Marc-Olivier Bécotte Luke Havekes Design Montreal

Alex Lukey Mazen Studio Toronto

Courtesy of McGill Design Group McGill Design Group Toronto

Alex Lukey Meghan Carter Design Toronto

Valerie Wilcox Mhouse Toronto

Justyn Berkovitz Mia Parres Design Toronto

Catherine C. Lavallée Michael Godmer Studio Montreal

David Bermann Michelle Lloyd Bermann Toronto

Lauren Miller Montana Burnett Design Toronto

Patrick Biller Montana Labelle Design Toronto

Phil Crozier Nyla Free Designs Calgary

Patrick Biller Orsi Panos Interiors Whitby, Ont.

Janis Nicolay Peter Wilds Design Vancouver

Stacey Brandford Philip Mitchell Design Lunenburg, N.S.

Ema Peter PlaidFox Studio Vancouver

Margaret Mulligan Powell & Bonnell Toronto

Yasmeen Strang Project22design Vancouver

Janis Nicolay Pure Design Inc. North Vancouver, B.C.

Alex Lukey Rachel Deeks Design Toronto

Alex Lukey Rosen+Co Design Studio Toronto

Vincenzo Buggea Sabrina Albanese Interiors Toronto

Jane Brokenshire SAM Design St. John’s, N.L.

Lauren Miller Sam Sacks Design Toronto

Kieran Darcy Sarah Birnie Interiors Toronto

Valerie Wilcox Sarah Richardson Design Toronto

Drew Hadley Scott Yetman Design Westmount, Que.

Patrick Biller Sharon Mimran Toronto

The Mighty Studio Shauna Walton Design Toronto

Joel Klassen SmithErickson Designs Calgary

Phil Crozier Stephanie Brown Vancouver

Selina Whittaker Studio 1Nine1 Toronto

Valerie Wilcox Tara Fingold Interiors Toronto

Patrick Biller Tiffany Leigh Design Barrie, Ont.

Patrick Biller TOM Design Collective Toronto

Ash Adams Two Birds Design Toronto

Lauren Miller Two Fold Interiors Toronto

Johnny Demetriadis/ThirstyCo. U31 Toronto