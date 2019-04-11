10 easy ways to update your space

10 Easy Ways To Update Your Living Room In A Weekend

Making over a space is as important as the living room can seem like a daunting task. Good news: upgrading your space is easier than you think — and it doesn’t have to involve a costly and chaotic renovation. “Some spaces don’t need a major overhaul,” says design editor Kai Ethier. “We refreshed this room by bringing in 10 accent pieces, and we did it all in one afternoon!”

1. Statement lighting: Don’t be afraid to go bold by adding a dramatic light fixture; it’s an effective way to give the room dimension and draw the eye upward.

2. Soft-pleat drapery: “Big hits of color can change the mood of a room,” says Kai. “Drapery energizes and is a great way to add color to a wall without the time commitment and mayhem of painting.”

3. Accent lighting: Consider a secondary light source to create ambience while outfitting the space with a sculptural piece.

4. Wall art: “A small grouping of art can sometimes fall flat,” says design editor Jennifer Koper. “Instead, try hanging one large piece for greater impact. A mirror will bounce light to create the illusion of a larger space.”

5. Tropical plant: Replace seasonal branches with a lush elephant’s ear plant to breathe life into a vacant corner.

6. Vibrant pillows: Throw pillows can make a sofa sing. Why not change up the the tune with new covers in eye-catching colors or patterns?

7. Bold sculpture: Minimize clutter and style your coffee table with a few large-scale sculptural objets for maximum impact.

8. Fashion rug: Anchor your room with a rug — a dreamy wash of rainbow colors underfoot helps pull together all the accents in the room.

9. Coffee table: Consider a substantial coffee table crafted in natural materials to bring character and warmth to the space.

10. Fringed throw: Store heavy throws suited to colder temperatures and layer in softness with patterned, lighter fabrics for picturesque punch.

Author:
Amanda Demeku
Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox
Designer:
Produced by Kai Ethier and Jennifer Koper
Source:
House & Home April 2019
