Decorating Inspiration: A New Spin On Pretty

Offering a delicate balance of trendy and timeless, an unexpected palette, luscious curves and eye-catching pattern set the stage for a new spin on pretty. Get inspired with two fresh decorating looks below!

The Palette: Refined Pink + Navy + Burgundy

Millennial pink has matured: this grown-up version has a fleshier tone that’s miles away from the Snapchat set. A plush velvet sofa in a pyjama-style block stripe and slate flooring cut the sweetness of the pink wall color. The added tones of navy and burgundy convey warmth and coziness.

Get The Look

1. From top to bottom: Elephant’s Breath (229); Calamine (230); Hague Blue (30); Dead Salmon (28); Cinder Rose (246); Brinjal (222). At Farrow & Ball. 2. Cosmopolitan fabric by Zimmer + Rohde. At Bilbrough & Co. 3. Faux fur in Stout/Sand. Through Kravet Couture. 4. Cloud velvet in Bark. Through Kirkby Design. 5. Eldtörel cushion cover by Inga Leo. At Ikea. 6. Palermo Mohair velvet in Midnight by Schumacher. At Bilbrough & Co. 7. Brink paper in Navy/Slate (blue) and Blush/Gold (pink) by Kelly Wearstler for Groundworks. Through Kravet. 8. From left: Lava lamp in Cayenne, Dumpling lamp in Fawn, Baobab lamp in Plaster White and Cologne lamp in Fawn by Porta Romana. At South Hill Home. 9. Nador Velvet Stripe fabric in Malva by Romo. At Bilbrough & Co. 10. Grey plate by Rina Menardi. At Hopson Grace. 11. Cuboid velvet in Orchid/ Lilac by Groundworks. Through Lee Jofa. 12. Lady Elsie fabric in Smoke by Beacon Hill. At Robert Allen. 13. Tulum wallpaper in Shell Pink (top) and Oyster by These Walls. At Memo Showroom. 14. Mala fabric in Raisin by Kelly Wearstler for Groundworks. Through Kravet. 15. Rivoli fabrics in Ocean, Mandarine and Rose Ancien (on chairs) and Proust fabric in Emeraude (on screen) by Manuel Canovas. At Cowtan & Tout.

The Shape Shift: Curved Furnishings + Bold Prints

An oak leaf–print wallpaper is a dreamy backdrop for the strong sculptural shapes of the furnishings. From tulip tables to stools that can stand in as chess pieces, sensuous forms are a foil for graphic artwork. Curved furnishings have been proven to amp up feelings of hope and increase relaxation.

Get The Look

1. Namata fabric in Pink/Navy by Pierre Frey. At Primavera Interior Furnishings. 2. Stripes fabric in Mowgli by India Mahdavi for Pierre Frey. At Primavera Interior Furnishings. 3. La Tortue velvet in Petal by Les Ensembliers for Brunschwig & Fils. Through Kravet. 4. Split Bright rug by Paul Smith for The Rug Company. At Avenue Road. 5. Henrietta Hotel, London. 6. Covet fabric in Denim by Kelly Wearstler for Groundworks. Through Lee Jofa. 7. Oval tray by Kifu Paris. At South Hill Home. 8. Fraktur tape in Coffee/Cream by Kelly Wearstler for Groundworks. Through Lee Jofa. 9. Knot Lucite key chain in Smoke by Corey Moranis. At Souvenir. 10. Elysia lounge chair in Burnt Orange Velvet and American Black Walnut by Luca Nichetto. At Mjölk. 11. Jaz coffee table in Black Marquina by Christophe Delcourt. At Avenue Road. 12. Darla table lamp by Cocoon Furnishings. 13. Rarity wallpaper in Blush/Ivory by Kelly Wearstler for Groundworks. Through Lee Jofa. 14. Cubic Bumps fabric in Steel by Eley Kishimoto. Through Kirkby Design. 15. Armure tape in Gunmetal by Schumacher. At Bilbrough & Co. 16. Zig Zag fabric in Pink on Natural by Virginia White Collection. At Y&Co. 17. Arch wallpaper in Overcast (left) and Chilled Coral by These Walls. At Memo Showroom. 18. Beach House Porcelain bowl in Matte Fog Blue by Akai Ceramic Studio. At Souvenir. 19. Ola fabric in Candyfloss by Virginia White Collection. At Y&Co.