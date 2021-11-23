Decorating & Design

November 23, 2021

DIY: Felt Napkin Holder

What you’ll need:

  • Christmas tree template (choose your favorite online!)
  • Scissors
  • Approx. 12″ x 12″ piece of 3 mm–thick felt
  • Pencil
  • Sewing needle and thread

How-to:

  1. Start by downloading and printing a Christmas tree template that fills an 8 1⁄2″ x 11″ page.
  2. Take your piece of felt and cut off a 1⁄2″-wide band to save for the napkin ring.
  3. Cut out the template and place it in the middle of the felt.
  4. Using a pencil, trace the tree and cut it out.
  5. Make two 1⁄2″ vertical incisions in the middle of your tree, approximately 2 1/2–3″ apart, then thread the band through the slits.
  6. Add your fabric napkin to determine the width and cut to size.
  7. Sew the band on the back of the tree to hold it in place.
Photographer:

Janis Nicolay

Source:

House & Home November 2021

Designer:

Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

