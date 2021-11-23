Decorating & Design
November 23, 2021
DIY: Felt Napkin Holder
What you’ll need:
- Christmas tree template (choose your favorite online!)
- Scissors
- Approx. 12″ x 12″ piece of 3 mm–thick felt
- Pencil
- Sewing needle and thread
How-to:
- Start by downloading and printing a Christmas tree template that fills an 8 1⁄2″ x 11″ page.
- Take your piece of felt and cut off a 1⁄2″-wide band to save for the napkin ring.
- Cut out the template and place it in the middle of the felt.
- Using a pencil, trace the tree and cut it out.
- Make two 1⁄2″ vertical incisions in the middle of your tree, approximately 2 1/2–3″ apart, then thread the band through the slits.
- Add your fabric napkin to determine the width and cut to size.
- Sew the band on the back of the tree to hold it in place.
Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home November 2021
Designer:
Emma Reddington and Jen Evans