DIY: Holiday Posy & Tassel and Bell Garland

What you’ll need for the posy:

• Greenery

• Seasonal flowers, berries, bells or other decorations

• Twine

• Ribbon

How-to:

1. To make this easy holiday posy, start by forming a fan shape with a foundation of greenery.

2. Layer in seasonal flowers, berries or other decorations on top.

3. Gather the ends together and tie tightly with twine.

4. Finish the look with a decorative ribbon tied in a bow and hang on your door.

What you’ll need for the garland:

• Tassels (available at craft or fabric stores)

• Small bells

• Macramé rope

How-to:

1. Take a length of macramé rope and attach tassels and small bells, alternating the decorations and keeping them evenly spaced.

2. Place the garland around a tree, along a mantel or over a door frame.