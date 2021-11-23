Decorating & Design
November 23, 2021
DIY: Holiday Posy & Tassel and Bell Garland
What you’ll need for the posy:
• Greenery
• Seasonal flowers, berries, bells or other decorations
• Twine
• Ribbon
How-to:
1. To make this easy holiday posy, start by forming a fan shape with a foundation of greenery.
2. Layer in seasonal flowers, berries or other decorations on top.
3. Gather the ends together and tie tightly with twine.
4. Finish the look with a decorative ribbon tied in a bow and hang on your door.
What you’ll need for the garland:
• Tassels (available at craft or fabric stores)
• Small bells
• Macramé rope
How-to:
1. Take a length of macramé rope and attach tassels and small bells, alternating the decorations and keeping them evenly spaced.
2. Place the garland around a tree, along a mantel or over a door frame.
Janis Nicolay
Emma Reddington and Jen Evans