Get Andrew Pike’s Top Decorating & Design Tips

To empower new homeowners on their design journey, Empire Communities has launched a new design series in partnership with designer Andrew Pike. The Love Design, Live Empire video series takes viewers through the entire process of decorating a new home in eight bite-sized videos, released weekly.

Episode 1: Getting Inspired

Episode 2: Creating A Cohesive Home

Episode 3: Kitchen Confidential

Filmed on location at Empire Communities’ newly decorated model homes in the Riverland community near Kitchener-Waterloo, the series features five distinct decor styles — New Traditional, Modern Farmhouse, Refined Industrial, Coastal Chic and Hollywood Glamour. To help you decide what your decor style is, take Empire Communities’ decor personality quiz.

Each week, a new episode will be unlocked revealing the next step for your home decor project, and Andrew’s best practices for getting inspired, shopping for decor and putting it all together. Subscribe today to get the next episode sent directly to your inbox each week, as well as exclusive design extras like style guides and a budget tracker to keep your decor project in check.

Find more design inspiration with #LoveDesignLiveEmpire on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.