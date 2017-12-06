4 Ways To Decorate With Light For Hanukkah

Discover new takes on decorating with candlelight for a happy Hanukkah.

1. True Colors

On the last night of Hanukkah, elevate your tablescape with an unexpected yet elegant candle arrangement. Eight mismatched vintage brass candlesticks topped with tapered candles represent each night of the Festival of Lights. The different hues of the candles create an eye-catching ombré effect — a fresh spin on the holiday’s traditional blue, white and silver palette. Heirloom china and mid-century smoked-glass goblets finish the look.

2. Modern Menorah

As Hanukkah draws to a close, play dreidel with friends and family under the glow of a new menorah. Instead of a traditional candleholder, consider a version with a branch-like motif like this one by Michael Aram. Or, go for bold with a contemporary menorah from Jonathan Adler. With its substantial marble base and sleek silhouette, this candleholder makes a modern focal point.

3. Going For Gold

A party favor station is the perfect place for a vignette. All the elements for a DIY favor are collected on an antique silver tray: small fabric bags, gelt and take-home dreidels. These matte glass vases are less glitzy than mercury glass and give an understated glow when used as candleholders. A verdigris-finish votive holder along with a decoration made of beeswax candles twisted into the shape of a menorah round out the arrangement.

4. Warm Welcome

Light the way to the festivities by placing lanterns on your porch and dressing them with a touch of greenery. Then, instead of adding the usual pillar candles, illuminate them with slender white candles placed in a variety of brass candlesticks.