How Much Paint Do I Need?

You’ve mulled over the paint chips, chosen the color, and now you’re ready to purchase the paint — but how many cans will you need for your project? As a rule of thumb, 1 gallon of paint will cover 350-square-feet, but this formula is only a loose estimate. For a more reliable answer, visit the paint brand’s website and look for information on how much paint to use. Many even have paint calculators that allow you to type in the exact dimensions of your space. This is because paint from different brands differ in how much coverage they offer. That being said, keep in mind that their answers are educated guesses, and not completely precise. The website should, however, specify whether the calculation is for one or two coats of paint, and any other extraneous factors to keep in mind.

Here are links to the information pages…

Behr

Benjamin Moore

CIL

Farrow & Ball

Sico

PPG

Olympic

Beauti-Tone

Cloverdale