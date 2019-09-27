Watch Lynda Reeves Talk Design On CTV Morning Live

Out west for IDS Vancouver, Lynda joined hosts Keri Adams and Jason Pires to talk about the evolution of interior design in Canada, the differences between east coast and west coast style and her upcoming IDS talks on House & Home Sunday.

Click here to watch the CTV Morning Live Video Segment!

Lynda shares trends that have come and gone, what she loves about Vancouver and why IDS Vancouver is a must-see show. Discover highlights from the show on House & Home’s Instagram feed, and if you’re in town, go to the Vancouver Convention Centre on Sunday, September 29. Lynda will be chatting with designer Kelly Deck on the Caesarstone Stage at 1 p.m., followed by a talk with House & Home editor-in-chief Emma Reddington at 3 p.m. Click here for more details!