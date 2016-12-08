Pantone Announces “Greenery” As 2017 Color Of The Year

Last year, Pantone broke with tradition and chose two Colors of the Year – Serenity and Rose Quartz, that were positioned as the antidote to modern day stresses. This year, the color authority has dubbed “Greenery” – or Pantone 15-0343 – as their hue of 2017, describing it as refreshing, revitalizing and symbolic of new beginnings.

“We know what kind of world we are living in: one that is very stressful and very tense,“ Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute executive director, told the New York Times – making an obvious reference to the political turmoil of Trump, environmental issues and the threat of global warming.

“This is the color of hopefulness, and of our connection to nature. It speaks to what we call the ‘re’ words: regenerate, refresh, revitalize, renew. Every spring we enter a new cycle and new shoots come from the ground. It is something life affirming to look forward to.”

The tangy yellow-green color was chosen from the institute’s 10 new tones released earlier this year.

