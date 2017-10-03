Shop These Beautiful Buys During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For many of us, October means a return to a cause — one that’s particularly close to our hearts. Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Canadian women, with about one in eight developing it in her lifetime. So it makes sense that during Breast Cancer Awareness Month we do all we can. We’ll run, walk, volunteer and donate — but there’s one way to lend a hand that you may not have considered.

Each year, forward-thinking charities get creative, releasing new products that benefit research and awareness campaigns. And 2017’s results are seriously stylish. This fall, why not shop for the cause? Or pick up a gift a friend will truly appreciate?

From modern furniture to pretty kitchen appliances, here are some of our favorite feel-good buys.

One of our top picks comes courtesy of Canadian charity Rethink Breast Cancer and luxe Italian furniture company Calligaris. The brand’s shapely Saint Tropez chair looks super fresh in a youthful shade of pink — a fitting nod to Rethink’s focus on supporting young women with breast cancer.

In addition to a cool quilted texture, the seat also boasts a comfy ergonomic shape. The limited-edition chair is available to order online or at the Calligaris Toronto showroom, with 100 per cent of its $500 price supporting Rethink Breast Cancer.

Rethink’s Give-a-Care line is another standout. The collection includes an array of pick-me-ups in witty packaging — welcome tokens for a friend in treatment. From appointment journals to loose-leaf teas, these are items they’ll use and appreciate.

“Our top sellers are the lemon candies and hand cream,” shares Alison Lawler-Dean, VP of Marketing and Communications. “But my favorite item is probably the pouch!”

While we love an all-white kitchen, a space without color can feel sterile. Enter KitchenAid’s lively pink stand mixers and blenders. A portion of each purchase benefits the Canadian Cancer Society, with KitchenAid making a minimum annual contribution of $75,000.

We’ve got our eye on the new 5-Qt Architect Series Tilt-Head stand mixer in Raspberry Ice. Retailing for $650, it’s an ideal gift for either yourself or the home chef in your life.

Finally, if you’d like to support the cause south of the border, check out Knoll‘s latest offerings. This fall, the brand is releasing limited-edition versions of two iconic designs. Florence Knoll’s 1948 Hairpin Stacking Table and Harry Bertoia’s 1952 Side Chair look decidedly fun powder-coated in electric fuchsia.

Priced from $199, a portion of each sale benefits the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition. Pieces are available to order online, in addition to Knoll’s Home Design Shop and D & D Building showroom in New York.