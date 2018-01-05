Get A Sneak Peek Inside Canada’s Tallest Building

There’s a new kid on the block, and he’s super tall. Construction has begun for The One, an 85-storey retail and residential tower at Bloor and Yonge Streets, which will be Canada’s new tallest building. Built by developer Sam Mizrahi, the 416 units (a nod to the city’s area code) will be housed in eight mega-columns. The building is clad in a champagne-bronze alloy structural frame and brown tinted windows, and a special Japanese lighting system hidden within the exoskeleton will glow in various colors to reflect the mood of the city. “When the Leafs win the Stanley Cup, you can bet The One will be blue and white,” says Sam Mizrahi. Here, he shares some inside knowledge on The One’s recently unveiled model suite.

House & Home: Who are the designers of the model suite and why did you select them?

Sam Mizrahi: The interior design for The One are led by me, Brian Gluckstein, and Foster + Partners who are also responsible for the building’s architecture. We wanted an aesthetic that was welcoming but still sophisticated.

H&H: What stone is used for the kitchen counters?

SM: The counter and backsplash are both Grey Lace marble, and there is also a waterfall island for maximum impact. The cabinets are made up of a light wood, with a frosted glass with a ripple effect. The champagne-toned metal hardware picks up on the building’s exterior architecture.

H&H: The model suite living room area looks like it’s backed by a glass partition. Is that something that will be in the units?

SM: The glass partitions are something that will be integrated into the common areas. It’s a modern, transitional design, with metal components that will also match the champagne tones of the exoskeleton.

H&H: What is the flooring in the dining room?



SM: It’s a hardwood border with a matching carpet inlay. The transitions have a metal champagne detail border.

H&H: Will every suite have a library like the one shown in the model suite?



SM: Not every suite has have a library as it depends on the size of the unit and the layouts. But we can customize the library for any suite, with shelving in wood, metal, or any other materials the homeowners desire.