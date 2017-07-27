Sarah Jessica Parker To Welcome New Neighbor In Manhattan

A Manhattan townhouse on West 11th Street in New York — right next to the new double mansion of celebrity couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick — was recently listed and sold to Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure for $28 million, according to Page Six. The 10,000-square-foot mansion features eight bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, soaring ceilings and one of the deepest gardens in the neighborhood.

Sarah and Matthew bought the two attached townhouses next door in 2016 for a reported $35 million, and are now in the process of combining the properties into a 13,900-square-foot mega mansion — complete with a stunning 2,100-square-foot garden of its own. By the reno’s end, it’s estimated that the stylish home for five will be worth a whopping $50 million.

The deal for the recently sold home included an already approved plan for a renovation that would make it 20 per cent larger, though we can’t imagine the finished product will be as stylish as SJP’s updated digs.