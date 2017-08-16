See Pantone’s New Purple Inspired By Prince

Pantone has just released Love Symbol #2, a dark purple shade inspired by Prince’s Yamaha piano, which was to go on tour with the musician before his death last year. Throughout his career, Prince became known for his association with purple — most famously for the 1984 film Purple Rain, which he starred in and also composed the soundtrack for. “A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. The color is named after the iconic love symbol created for Prince by graphic designer Mitch Monson.