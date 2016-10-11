Shops We Love: Souvenir

Pieces new and found fill Souvenir’s sunny retail and event space. “Having a souvenir is so special; it reminds you of a certain time or person,” says Danielle Suppa. She and fellow design school grad Trisha Lepper opened Souvenir after hosting a series of successful pop-up shops together. Most items are made by Canadian artists and designers, each one a study in refined, contemporary design. Adding vintage treasures found abroad keeps the store perpetually fresh.

“Everything is accessible and easy to put in your home,” Trisha says. “Nothing is too precious.” Ceramics by Montreal’s Yyy and Toronto’s Akai Ceramic Studio are hallmarks of the store, while maple stools and tables from Coolican & Company and modernist lighting from Mercury Bureau are recent offerings. Eventually, the duo plan to develop an in-house line. Design workshops and more pop-ups featuring emerging designers are also on the horizon. “You never know what you’re going to get here. It’s a constant rotation of special products,” says Danielle. Your best bet is to visit often.

Located on 1232 College St., Toronto