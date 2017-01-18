Visit The 2017 Interior Design Show In Toronto

Mark your calendars! The Interior Design Show is back in Toronto from January 19th to the 22nd at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Guests will be able to explore over 300 exhibits including interactive spaces that showcase the latest design trends and innovative new products. Highlights include an introduction to Elte’s 80-piece vintage Moroccan rug collection, and exciting talks featuring international design stars like Amanda Nisbet, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nicky Haslam, Megan Torza and Heather Dubbeldam.

And of course, we’ll be there for House & Home Sunday with H&H‘s Lynda Reeves, Beth Hitchcock and Joel Bray, as well as designers Tommy Smythe, Darcie Watson and HGTV Canada’s Scott McGillivray. For tickets, visit toronto.interiordesignshow.com.