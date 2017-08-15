1-carpet-SDBedWCmakeover_Feb_2015_122_HH_FE15_98

Which Wall-To-Wall Carpeting Is Right For You?

These three choices are known for their lush texture and natural beauty.

2b-carpet-swatches

Seagrass
A favorite for contemporary rooms, seagrass is also antibacterial. It resists staining and spots can be moistened, leaving no marks.

Sisal
Chunky, rustic sisal comes in an array of hues, but toddler and pet parents beware: There’s no spot-cleaning sisal. If spills are a regular occurrence, it requires professional cleaning of the whole carpet.

Wool
Durable, soft and naturally soil-resistant, wool will retain its soft luster over time.

0 ratings
Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Designer:
Arriz + Co and Suzanne Dimma
Source:
House & Home February 2015
Products:
Calypso Basketweave seagrass, $10/sq. ft., Tensely Susak basketweave, $12/sp.ft., Amadeo Wool basket, $15.25/sq.ft, Elte.
