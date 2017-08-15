Which Wall-To-Wall Carpeting Is Right For You?

These three choices are known for their lush texture and natural beauty.

Seagrass

A favorite for contemporary rooms, seagrass is also antibacterial. It resists staining and spots can be moistened, leaving no marks.

Sisal

Chunky, rustic sisal comes in an array of hues, but toddler and pet parents beware: There’s no spot-cleaning sisal. If spills are a regular occurrence, it requires professional cleaning of the whole carpet.

Wool

Durable, soft and naturally soil-resistant, wool will retain its soft luster over time.