Which Clawfoot Tub Is Right For You?

Price aside, weight is a factor when deciding between cast-iron and acrylic tubs. Getting a cast-iron model up to a third floor or through doors can be a deal (and back) breaker. Find the pros and cons of each option below.

Cast Iron

The heavy-duty construction resists chips but weighs in at 300 to 500 pounds. Still, nothing beats the old world feel.

Acrylic

These tubs retain water’s heat well and are often pre-primed, so the sides are easy to paint. Avoid abrasive cleaners, which can scratch the finish.