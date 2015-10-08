10 Best Wallpapered Powder Rooms From Pinterest
With so many holidays on the horizon, there’s one room in every house that’s sure to be visited by guests galore: the powder room. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite patterned powder rooms from Pinterest to inspire you to take a bold decorating leap in a little space this holiday season.
Schumacher’s Agadir Screen Noir wallpaper is undeniably graphic, but the neutral black and white color scheme gives the floral look longevity. The simple, round Wayfair mirror and sconces from Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. make a clean statement on top of pattern.
These vibrant florals make a bold statement, but don’t overwhelm thanks to the room’s otherwise all-white palette. If you’ve got your heart set on a bold wallpaper like this, chair rail and paneling on the lower half of the wall can help soften the impact.
A gold bamboo-inspired mirror adds elegant flair to this playful paint-splattered wallpaper. The subtle blues from the wallpaper are echoed in the framed agate prints and small bouquet of hydrangeas.
Interior designer Megan Tagliaferri went bold with Kelly Wearstler’s Channels wallpaper in the powder room of her Long Beach, California home. Mod gold accents keep the look cohesive, while agate wall sconces are an unexpected, earthy addition to the space.
Cole & Son’s Hicks Hexagon wallpaper sets the tone for a powder room filled with warm antique brass sconces and gleaming gold fixtures. The honeycomb-style is perfect for a household full of busy bees.
If your powder room is a blank canvas, turn it into a work of art with Schumacher’s Queen of Spain black wallpaper. The paintery lines look like brush strokes, while a woven basket keeps the look down-to-earth.
This powder room by Salt Lake City-based design firm Studio McGee mixes a traditional Kohler pedestal sink with funky additions like the ‘Perroquet’ wallpaper from Osborne & Little and Moroccan mirror from Wisteria.
This tiny powder room in a London home has a cool, old school vibe thanks to black subway tiles and bar soap from La Savonnerie. Cool blue colors keep Cole & Son’s jungle wallpaper from reading too summery.
The red hues of this pretty powder room feel timely for the upcoming holiday season, but potted tulips prove the look can feel equally fresh come spring.
Nashville designer Ceri Hoover paired grass cloth wallpaper with wainscoting painted in Black Fox (SW 7020), by Sherwin Williams in her powder room. She pulled the muted paint color from the wallpaper’s graphic print and chose a patterned hand towel in the same hues to complete the look.
ANNE MAKE-It-HAPPEN