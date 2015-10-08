10 Best Wallpapered Powder Rooms From Pinterest

With so many holidays on the horizon, there’s one room in every house that’s sure to be visited by guests galore: the powder room. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite patterned powder rooms from Pinterest to inspire you to take a bold decorating leap in a little space this holiday season.

Schumacher’s Agadir Screen Noir wallpaper is undeniably graphic, but the neutral black and white color scheme gives the floral look longevity. The simple, round Wayfair mirror and sconces from Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. make a clean statement on top of pattern.

 

Photographer:
Stephani Buchman
Source:
Vanessa Francis Design, Pinterest
Designer:
Vanessa Francis Design

These vibrant florals make a bold statement, but don’t overwhelm thanks to the room’s otherwise all-white palette. If you’ve got your heart set on a bold wallpaper like this, chair rail and paneling on the lower half of the wall can help soften the impact.

Source:
Decor Pad, Pinterest
Designer:
Lynne Scalo

A gold bamboo-inspired mirror adds elegant flair to this playful paint-splattered wallpaper. The subtle blues from the wallpaper are echoed in the framed agate prints and small bouquet of hydrangeas.

Photographer:
Andrea Hubbell
Source:
Rachel Bishop Designs, Pinterest
Designer:
Rachel Bishop

Interior designer Megan Tagliaferri went bold with Kelly Wearstler’s Channels wallpaper in the powder room of her Long Beach, California home. Mod gold accents keep the look cohesive, while agate wall sconces are an unexpected, earthy addition to the space.

Photographer:
Laure Joliet
Source:
The Decorista, Pinterest
Designer:
Megan Tagliaferri

Cole & Son’s Hicks Hexagon wallpaper sets the tone for a powder room filled with warm antique brass sconces and gleaming gold fixtures. The honeycomb-style is perfect for a household full of busy bees.

Source:
Decor Pad, Pinterest
Designer:
Amie Corley

If your powder room is a blank canvas, turn it into a work of art with Schumacher’s Queen of Spain black wallpaper. The paintery lines look like brush strokes, while a woven basket keeps the look down-to-earth.

Photographer:
Stephani Buchman
Source:
Stephani Buchman , Pinterest
Designer:
Ali Budd

This powder room by Salt Lake City-based design firm Studio McGee mixes a traditional Kohler pedestal sink with funky additions like the ‘Perroquet’ wallpaper from Osborne & Little and Moroccan mirror from Wisteria.

Source:
Studio McGee, Pinterest
Designer:
Studio McGee

This tiny powder room in a London home has a cool, old school vibe thanks to black subway tiles and bar soap from La Savonnerie. Cool blue colors keep Cole & Son’s jungle wallpaper from reading too summery.

Photographer:
Elaine Perks
Source:
Design Sponge, Pinterest
Designer:
Louisa Parris

The red hues of this pretty powder room feel timely for the upcoming holiday season, but potted tulips prove the look can feel equally fresh come spring.

Photographer:
Ball & Albanese
Source:
Chango & Co., Pinterest
Designer:
Chango & Co.

Nashville designer Ceri Hoover paired grass cloth wallpaper with wainscoting painted in Black Fox (SW 7020), by Sherwin Williams in her powder room. She pulled the muted paint color  from the wallpaper’s graphic print and chose a patterned hand towel in the same hues to complete the look.

Photographer:
Max Kim-Bee
Source:
HGTV, Pinterest
Designer:
Ceri Hoover
    hi can you provide the manufacturers for the wall covering?