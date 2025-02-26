Decorating & Design
10+ Quick Fixes That Will Breathe New Life Into Your Rooms
Author: Emma Reddington
Published on February 26, 2025
It’s time to fall back in love with your home, one room at a time! Instead of renovating your entire home, tackle one space at a time with inspiration from these mini
makeover ideas. From dressing up quiet corners with textiles and art to getting creative with your rad covers, these quick fixes will breathe new life into your decorating.
Scroll down and get inspired with 10+ mini makeover ideas from
our pages!
Wallpaper a Kitchen Cabinet
Bring pattern and colour to your kitchen by wallpapering the back of a wall mounted cabinet as designer Susannah Holmberg did in this kitchen. If you don’t have glass cabinets, you could get a similar effect by wallpapering an antique hutch.
Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Designer: Susannah Holmberg
Swap out your Mirrors
While this bathroom by designer Ashley Montgomery has many beautiful elements the pair of wicker mirrors really set the mood. If you have wall-mounted mirrors in your bathroom this is an easy switch that can be accomplished in an afternoon.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Ashley Montgomery
Soften a Window Frame
Kitchens are inherently made up of hard surfaces and require fabrics or textiles to bring them some softness. Roman blinds are one of the ways you can achieve this. In this kitchen by Audax a billowing striped linen tempers the black framed windows.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Gianpiero Pugliese, Mariya Naumov
Inject Pattern into a Mudroom
This builder-basic house was transformed by designer Sappho Griffin with a mix of exuberant prints and patterns. In this mudroom, she added an Indian floral wallpaper to one wall and then added a mix of pretty patterned pillows in the same colour scheme. A striped jute rug and vintage box add warmth and texture.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Sappho Griffin, Henhouse Interiors
Deck Out A Quiet Corner
Here,
Pappas Miron Design turned an empty corner into a special spot for reading or dining. Polish up an old pedestal table, add a pair of quirky chairs and hang bold art. Choose a strong statement color to paint one feature wall, then finish with a great rug and jewel-like pendant. Dress your table with a curated grouping of pottery and colorful vases.
Photographer: Brittany Ambridge
Source: House & Home
Designer: Pappas Miron Design
Romance A Radiator
A cast-iron radiator is the ideal spot for a custom-made shelf with a saucy scalloped edge painted in deep sapphire blue. The wall behind it, papered in an airy leaf design, is perfect for a vintage mirror. Turn your old rad into a great vignette like this one.
Photographer: Paul Raeside
Source: House & Home
Designer: Beata Heuman
Drape An Entrance
Mount a rod over a doorway and hang floor-length drapes in a decorative fabric, as shown in this space by Commune Design. It won’t give the same sound control and privacy as a solid door, but it’s a fun treatment for adjoining rooms. A decorative accent like this adds softness and creates a layered look.
Photographer: Trevor Tondro
Source: House & Home
Designer: Commune Design
Try Small Updates With Big Impact
This room illustrates five things to try for the new look of dramatic, eclectic decorating.
1. Paint or paper your walls in a dark, moody shade of teal. Everything looks good against it.
2. Change your lampshades. Try straight- sided, conical, or other whimsical shapes and colors. Lamps take on a whole new personality when shades are updated.
3. Create a feature wall with plates, baskets or framed prints. Experiment by grouping like-minded things together, arranged
in a thoughtful way.
4. Dress up an upholstered chair by adding a floor-length fringe.
5. Be a stylist. Pay attention to where you place objets, books and small accessories. Move things around and take photos
of your setups, until everything finally clicks into place.
Photographer: Nick Sargent
Source: House & Home
Designer: Pappas Miron Design
Be Creative With Wainscotting
Once purely utilitarian, wainscotting has evolved into a fashion statement. Moldings and cutouts can be glued to panels to create a new look. Choose paint colors that are muted and complement the wallpaper above.
Photographer: Brittany Jepsen
Source: House & Home
Designer: Meta Coleman
Wrap A Room In A Single Shade
Painting your walls, ceiling and millwork in the same color is the modern way to dress a room in a single shade. This home library in L.A. by
Kathryn M. Ireland makes a statement in myrtle green. The dark teal velvet chairs and mahogany table pick up on the deep hue of the built-ins.
Photographer: Trevor Tondro
Source: House & Home
Designer: Kathryn M. Ireland
Style Every Corner
Wherever there’s a wall, there’s a way to make a visual statement. Designed by
Charlie Ferrer, this hallway features a tall cabinet flanked by stacks of books, along with a pair of sconces and carefully chosen accessories.
Photographer: Stephen Kent Johnson
Source: House & Home
Designer: Charlie Ferrer
Wallpaper Your Powder Room
A tiny space where you don’t spend a lot of time is the perfect place to experiment with bold patterns in wallpaper and fabric. Try out those big-scale blooms that you won’t dare use anywhere else!
Photographer: Roger Davies
Source: House & Home
Designer: Nickey Kehoe
Hang A Plate Rack
Give your kitchen English character by installing an oversized, wood plate rack like the one in this space by Michael Bruno. Filled with heirloom dishes and pottery, plate racks add character and charm. DIY your own version with trim, mouldings and dowels.
Photographer: Eric Piasecki
Source: House & Home
Designer: Michael Bruno
Update Small Elements
Add unexpected art, light fixtures and accessories to ho-hum spaces like laundry rooms.
Photographer: Björn Wallander
Source: House & Home
Designer: Alisa Bloom
Dress A Wall With Books
Create a library dining room featuring a whole wall of bookcases. As seen in this space by Nickey Kehoe, square cases look best when multiplied and stacked to mimic an impressive wall of built-ins. Stack books horizontally and vertically for a sophisticated yet lived-in look.
Photographer: Roger Davies
Designer: Nickey Keho